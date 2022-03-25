Riverwalk International Food Festival, Sugar Factory Aventura, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Sugar Factory opens at Bayside Marketplace Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory Opens in Aventura Mall

Riverwalk International Food Festival

Dark Side of the Moon at Seaspice

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market

This weekend, Sugar Factory opens in Aventura Mall, the Riverwalk International Food Festival offers global fare, the SOBEWFF Artisan Market returns, and Seaspice hosts an evening soiree for Miami Music Week.On the heels of opening a location in Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, Sugar Factory has debuted another new outpost — this time in Aventura. The family-friendly restaurant known for over-the-top decadent desserts and neon-hued fishbowl cocktails will bring its rainbow pancakes and bacon cheeseburger milkshakes to the North Miami suburb, offering its signature line-up of food, celebrity-endorsed cocktail goblets, and swag. As with all Sugar Factory locations, the Aventura restaurant features a retail shop and a confectionery shop with sweet treats to-go.On Saturday, the Riverwalk International Food Festival (RIFF) features food from around the world, showcasing some f the best restaurants and food trucks in South Florida. Enjoy music by DJ Lori McQuestion, a vendor village, and a virtual photo booth. The event is free, with all vendors offering itels starting at only $5 — so you can enjoy a wallet-friendly afternoon. For $25, you can enjoy a tasting of five different global beers.Skipping Ultra Music Festival this weekend? You can still celebrate Miami Music Week in style at Seaspice's Dark Side of the Moon. Featuring a curated line-up of music and entertainment, enjoy performances, live shows, and the restaurant's signature food and drink.The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along an iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. Enjoy a curated selection of Miami's best food artisans offering items to enjoy on the spot or to take home.