Riverwalk International Food Festival, Sugar Factory Aventura, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

March 25, 2022 8:00AM

The SOBEWFF Artisan Market returns to Lincoln Road.
The SOBEWFF Artisan Market returns to Lincoln Road. Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF
This weekend, Sugar Factory opens in Aventura Mall, the Riverwalk International Food Festival offers global fare, the SOBEWFF Artisan Market returns, and Seaspice hosts an evening soiree for Miami Music Week.
click to enlarge Sugar Factory opens at Bayside Marketplace - PHOTO COURTESY OF SUGAR FACTORY
Sugar Factory opens at Bayside Marketplace
Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory Opens in Aventura Mall

On the heels of opening a location in Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, Sugar Factory has debuted another new outpost — this time in Aventura. The family-friendly restaurant known for over-the-top decadent desserts and neon-hued fishbowl cocktails will bring its rainbow pancakes and bacon cheeseburger milkshakes to the North Miami suburb, offering its signature line-up of food, celebrity-endorsed cocktail goblets, and swag. As with all Sugar Factory locations, the Aventura restaurant features a retail shop and a confectionery shop with sweet treats to-go. Open in Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-384-6927; sugarfactory.com. 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
click to enlarge Stone Crab and Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park: See Saturday - PHOTO COURTESY OF RIVERWALK FORT LAUDERDALE
Stone Crab and Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park: See Saturday
Photo courtesy of Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale

Riverwalk International Food Festival

On Saturday, the Riverwalk International Food Festival (RIFF) features food from around the world, showcasing some f the best restaurants and food trucks in South Florida. Enjoy music by DJ Lori McQuestion, a vendor village, and a virtual photo booth. The event is free, with all vendors offering itels starting at only $5 — so you can enjoy a wallet-friendly afternoon. For $25, you can enjoy a tasting of five different global beers. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Seaspice's Miami River views are unparalleled. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SEASPICE
Seaspice's Miami River views are unparalleled.
Photo courtesy of Seaspice

Dark Side of the Moon at Seaspice

Skipping Ultra Music Festival this weekend? You can still celebrate Miami Music Week in style at Seaspice's Dark Side of the Moon. Featuring a curated line-up of music and entertainment, enjoy performances, live shows, and the restaurant's signature food and drink. Sunset on Sunday, March 27, at Seaspice, 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com. Call for table reservations.
click to enlarge The South Beach Wine and Food Festival hosts its Artisan Food Market this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUSTMAN CARRINO PR
The South Beach Wine and Food Festival hosts its Artisan Food Market this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along an iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. Enjoy a curated selection of Miami's best food artisans offering items to enjoy on the spot or to take home. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Ln. N. and Lincoln Ln. S.; sobewff.org. Admission is free.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
