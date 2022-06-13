Miami Food Events This Week: Bike Night, Free Queso Monday, Local Love Karaoke, and More

Food and drink events across Miami this week include "
Game Night" at the Wharf Miami, an "In the Biz" karaoke night that's open to the public at Mickey Burkes, and a "Bike Night" event at Chela's Beer Garden.
Carrot Express is donation a portion of its "Paradise" açaí bowl proceeds to a good cause.
Celebrate Pride Month at Carrot Express
In the spirit of Pride Month, South Florida's health-focused restaurant Carrot Express is teaming up with local non-profit organization Pridelines. Carrot Express will donate a portion of sales from its "Paradise" açaí bowl to Pridelines (available at all 15 locations). The bowl, priced at $12.95, is blended with organic Brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana, and fresh apple juice which is topped with homemade granola, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey. The donation will be honored from all takeout/delivery orders in addition to purchases on site. Available Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 30; various locations; carrotexpress.com
Sing your heart out at Mickey Burkes' weekly "In the Biz" karaoke night.
Biz Night at Mickey Burkes
Tonight, guests are invited to come on out to Mickey Burkes for an "In the Biz" edition of live karaoke. "Biz Night" guests are eligible for drink specials that will include $12 draft and shot specials, $6 Kona Golden Ale, and $6 South Coast IPA. This weekly promo will be a recurring event every Monday. During the live entertainment, non-biz guests can nosh on the restaurant's selection of brews, cocktails, and hearty bites — or ask an industry vet to get their tab. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, June 13, at 1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mickeyburkes.com.
Chipotle is opening a new Miami location and offering free queso during the month of June.
Free Queso Monday at Chipotle
This month, Chipotle is offering free queso blanco with an entrée purchase for all digital orders every Monday through June 30. To redeem, fans can use the code "QUESO22" at checkout. Keep an eye on Chipotle’s official TikTok
account for queso blanco menu hacks, too. Available all day on Monday during the month of June; 18299 NW 27th Ave., Miami; chipotle.com.
Enjoy happy hour at Issabella's.
Happy Hour Launches at Issabella's
Situated on Lincoln Road, Mediterranean restaurant Issabella’s is launching an all-new happy hour with specials on both food and drink. Available Wednesday through Friday, drink specials include house wine ($8), tinto de verano ($6), red or white sangria ($6), Aperol spritz ($10), gin & tonic ($10), margarita ($10), and Estrella beer ($5). Happy Hour bites include green olives ($5), grilled bruschetta ($7), doughballs ($7), shrimp and chorizo ($9), and beef bites ($11) served with chimichurri dipping sauce. Happy hour weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
starting Wednesday, June 15, at 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; issabellas.com.
The Wharf Miami
Game Night at the Wharf
On Thursday, join the Wharf Miami for its "Game Night" edition of the #BeatTheClock happy hour. That means you can get mules, margaritas, and mojitos starting at $4 and increasing in price $1 every hour until 7 p.m. You can play games, like Jenga, corn hole, and more. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com.
Chela's Beer Garden will host a bike night this week.
Bike Night at Chela's Beer Garden
Chela’s Beer Garden is hosting a bike night alongside Cartel Baggers, a local crew known for its Harleys, Jeeps, Trucks, and other toys. This Thursday, the crew will be displaying their bikes out on Chela’s lawn. Chela’s will have drink specials featuring Whistlepig whiskey, and a sampling of Cartel Baggers' very own craft beer. Plus: all dads get to enjoy a complimentary cigar to get their night started. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at 15301 NW 67 St., Miami; reservations can be made on exploretock.com.