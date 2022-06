Miami Food Events This Week: Bike Night, Free Queso Monday, Local Love Karaoke, and More

Food and drink events across Miami this week include "

Game Night" at the Wharf Miami, an "In the Biz" karaoke night that's open to the public at Mickey Burkes, and a "Bike Night" event at Chela's Beer Garden.In the spirit of Pride Month, South Florida's health-focused restaurant Carrot Express is teaming up with local non-profit organization Pridelines. Carrot Express will donate a portion of sales from its "Paradise" açaí bowl to Pridelines (available at all 15 locations). The bowl, priced at $12.95, is blended with organic Brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana, and fresh apple juice which is topped with homemade granola, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey. The donation will be honored from all takeout/delivery orders in addition to purchases on site.Tonight, guests are invited to come on out to Mickey Burkes for an "In the Biz" edition of live karaoke. "Biz Night" guests are eligible for drink specials that will include $12 draft and shot specials, $6 Kona Golden Ale, and $6 South Coast IPA. This weekly promo will be a recurring event every Monday. During the live entertainment, non-biz guests can nosh on the restaurant's selection of brews, cocktails, and hearty bites — or ask an industry vet to get their tab.This month, Chipotle is offering free queso blanco with an entrée purchase for all digital orders every Monday through June 30. To redeem, fans can use the code "QUESO22" at checkout. Keep an eye on Chipotle’s official TikTok account for queso blanco menu hacks, too.Situated on Lincoln Road, Mediterranean restaurant Issabella’s is launching an all-new happy hour with specials on both food and drink. Available Wednesday through Friday, drink specials include house wine ($8), tinto de verano ($6), red or white sangria ($6), Aperol spritz ($10), gin & tonic ($10), margarita ($10), and Estrella beer ($5). Happy Hour bites include green olives ($5), grilled bruschetta ($7), doughballs ($7), shrimp and chorizo ($9), and beef bites ($11) served with chimichurri dipping sauce.On Thursday, join the Wharf Miami for its "Game Night" edition of the #BeatTheClock happy hour. That means you can get mules, margaritas, and mojitos starting at $4 and increasing in price $1 every hour until 7 p.m. You can play games, like Jenga, corn hole, and more.Chela’s Beer Garden is hosting a bike night alongside Cartel Baggers, a local crew known for its Harleys, Jeeps, Trucks, and other toys. This Thursday, the crew will be displaying their bikes out on Chela’s lawn. Chela’s will have drink specials featuring Whistlepig whiskey, and a sampling of Cartel Baggers' very own craft beer. Plus: all dads get to enjoy a complimentary cigar to get their night started.