Miami Food Events This Week: National Fried Chicken Day, "Golden Summer" at Villa Azur

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Golden Summer at Villa Azur, National Fried Chicken Day, Mr. Eats 305 Bowl, LEKU early menu preview, and TUR's Sparkling Wine Week.Starting July 6, you can enjoy, AKA the Golden Summer. Vila Azur offers guests two different experiences for its exclusive take on the traditional French apéro. "Fresh and Flirty" is priced at $145 to $260 and brings Château Minuty rosé paired with oysters. The other option, "Le Somptueux" ($270 to $385), pairs the rosé and oysters and adds Royal Ossetra caviar. Guests are also greeted by DJ Yez and Stephan M.In honor of National Fried chicken Day (Wednesday, July 6), Batch Gastropub offers a deal on chicken wings: $14 for an order of eight bone-in wings; $12 for boneless or cauliflower wings. If you visit between 4 and 7 p.m., you can also take advantage of the happy hour menu of half-price drinks.Bodega has officially launched a summer partnership with influencer Mr.Eats305 . The "Mr. Eats 305" bowl is now for sale for $17 and will be available all summer long. The bowl is loaded with kale, Mexican rice, roasted pork, black beans, charred pineapple, mango pico, potato sticks, pickled onions, cilantro, jack cheese, honey-lime cilantro dressing...and three tortillas on the side. Find the bowl at all Bodega locations or the Bodega app and website.As a prelude to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Leku is rolling out its menu previews early. Patrons can expect a three-course Miami Spice lunch menu for $28 per person. The three-course dinner menu will cost $45 to $60 per person. The menu reflects Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque dining style. Pair the meals with one of their curated wines like the Agusti Torrelo Mata “Kripta Lux,” or Itsasmendi “Bat Berri” Bizkaiko Txacolina. The special menu typically runs from August 1 through September 3.If it's a bubbly experience you seek, you're in luck: Sparkling Wine Week has arrived. During the first week of July, Tur Kitchen offers two specials. For $35, you can get three bites paired with three Mediterranean sparkling wines. Or, for $149, choose the "Caviar Experience," with sustainable caviar lavash with crème fraîche and your choice of sparkling wine. Tur has an ingredient-forward concept on Mediterranean cuisine and a contemporary take on authentic flavors.