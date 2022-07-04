Miami Food Events This Week: National Fried Chicken Day, "Golden Summer" at Villa Azur

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Golden Summer at Villa Azur, National Fried Chicken Day, Mr. Eats 305 Bowl, LEKU early menu preview, and TUR's Sparkling Wine Week.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
L'été en Or begins at Villa Azur Miami Beach
Photo courtesy of Villa Azur Miami Beach
Villa Azur Miami Beach Debuts the "Golden Summer" Experience
Starting July 6, you can enjoy L’été en Or
, AKA the Golden Summer. Vila Azur offers guests two different experiences for its exclusive take on the traditional French apéro. "Fresh and Flirty" is priced at $145 to $260 and brings Château Minuty rosé paired with oysters. The other option, "Le Somptueux" ($270 to $385), pairs the rosé and oysters and adds Royal Ossetra caviar. Guests are also greeted by DJ Yez and Stephan M. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays from July 6 through September 30. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiamibeach.com
.
click to enlarge
National Fried Chicken Day at Batch Gastropub Miami
Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub Miami
Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Batch Gastropub
In honor of National Fried chicken Day (Wednesday, July 6), Batch Gastropub offers a deal on chicken wings: $14 for an order of eight bone-in wings; $12 for boneless or cauliflower wings. If you visit between 4 and 7 p.m., you can also take advantage of the happy hour menu of half-price drinks. Wednesday, July 6. 30 SW 12th St, Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.
click to enlarge
Say hello to the "Mr. Eats 305 Bowl."
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila x Mr. Eats
Bodega has officially launched a summer partnership with influencer Mr.Eats305
. The "Mr. Eats 305" bowl is now for sale for $17 and will be available all summer long. The bowl is loaded with kale, Mexican rice, roasted pork, black beans, charred pineapple, mango pico, potato sticks, pickled onions, cilantro, jack cheese, honey-lime cilantro dressing...and three tortillas on the side. Find the bowl at all Bodega locations or the Bodega app and website. Through August 31 at all Bodega Taqueria locations; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge
The tortilla española trufada at Leku
Photo courtesy of Leku
Leku Celebrates Second Anniversary With Menu Previews
As a prelude to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Leku is rolling out its menu previews early. Patrons can expect a three-course Miami Spice lunch menu for $28 per person. The three-course dinner menu will cost $45 to $60 per person. The menu reflects Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque dining style. Pair the meals with one of their curated wines like the Agusti Torrelo Mata “Kripta Lux,” or Itsasmendi “Bat Berri” Bizkaiko Txacolina. The special menu typically runs from August 1 through September 3. Lunch service Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Dinner service is available Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-464-0615. lekumiami.com.
click to enlarge
Sparkling Wine Week has arrived at Tur Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen
Tur Kitchen presents Sparkling Wine Week
If it's a bubbly experience you seek, you're in luck: Sparkling Wine Week has arrived. During the first week of July, Tur Kitchen offers two specials. For $35, you can get three bites paired with three Mediterranean sparkling wines. Or, for $149, choose the "Caviar Experience," with sustainable caviar lavash with crème fraîche and your choice of sparkling wine. Tur has an ingredient-forward concept on Mediterranean cuisine and a contemporary take on authentic flavors. July 1-7. 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-483-8014; turkitchen.com.