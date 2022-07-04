Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: National Fried Chicken Day, "Golden Summer" at Villa Azur

July 4, 2022 8:00AM

National Fried Chicken Day!
National Fried Chicken Day! Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub Miami

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Golden Summer at Villa Azur, National Fried Chicken Day, Mr. Eats 305 Bowl, LEKU early menu preview, and TUR's Sparkling Wine Week.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge L'été en Or begins at Villa Azur Miami Beach - PHOTO COURTESY OF VILLA AZUR MIAMI BEACH
L'été en Or begins at Villa Azur Miami Beach
Photo courtesy of Villa Azur Miami Beach

Villa Azur Miami Beach Debuts the "Golden Summer" Experience

Starting July 6, you can enjoy L’été en Or, AKA the Golden Summer. Vila Azur offers guests two different experiences for its exclusive take on the traditional French apéro. "Fresh and Flirty" is priced at $145 to $260 and brings Château Minuty rosé paired with oysters. The other option, "Le Somptueux" ($270 to $385), pairs the rosé and oysters and adds Royal Ossetra caviar. Guests are also greeted by DJ Yez and Stephan M. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays from July 6 through September 30. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiamibeach.com.
click to enlarge National Fried Chicken Day at Batch Gastropub Miami - PHOTO COURTESY OF BATCH GASTROPUB MIAMI
National Fried Chicken Day at Batch Gastropub Miami
Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub Miami

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Batch Gastropub

In honor of National Fried chicken Day (Wednesday, July 6), Batch Gastropub offers a deal on chicken wings: $14 for an order of eight bone-in wings; $12 for boneless or cauliflower wings. If you visit between 4 and 7 p.m., you can also take advantage of the happy hour menu of half-price drinks. Wednesday, July 6. 30 SW 12th St, Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.
click to enlarge Say hello to the "Mr. Eats 305 Bowl." - PHOTO COURTESY OF BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA
Say hello to the "Mr. Eats 305 Bowl."
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila x Mr. Eats

Bodega has officially launched a summer partnership with influencer Mr.Eats305. The "Mr. Eats 305" bowl is now for sale for $17 and will be available all summer long. The bowl is loaded with kale, Mexican rice, roasted pork, black beans, charred pineapple, mango pico, potato sticks, pickled onions, cilantro, jack cheese, honey-lime cilantro dressing...and three tortillas on the side. Find the bowl at all Bodega locations or the Bodega app and website. Through August 31 at all Bodega Taqueria locations; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge The tortilla española trufada at Leku - PHOTO COURTESY OF LEKU
The tortilla española trufada at Leku
Photo courtesy of Leku

Leku Celebrates Second Anniversary With Menu Previews

As a prelude to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Leku is rolling out its menu previews early. Patrons can expect a three-course Miami Spice lunch menu for $28 per person. The three-course dinner menu will cost $45 to $60 per person. The menu reflects Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque dining style. Pair the meals with one of their curated wines like the Agusti Torrelo Mata “Kripta Lux,” or Itsasmendi “Bat Berri” Bizkaiko Txacolina. The special menu typically runs from August 1 through September 3. Lunch service Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Dinner service is available Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-464-0615. lekumiami.com.
click to enlarge Sparkling Wine Week has arrived at Tur Kitchen - PHOTO COURTESY OF TUR KITCHEN
Sparkling Wine Week has arrived at Tur Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen presents Sparkling Wine Week

If it's a bubbly experience you seek, you're in luck: Sparkling Wine Week has arrived. During the first week of July, Tur Kitchen offers two specials. For $35, you can get three bites paired with three Mediterranean sparkling wines. Or, for $149, choose the "Caviar Experience," with sustainable caviar lavash with crème fraîche and your choice of sparkling wine. Tur has an ingredient-forward concept on Mediterranean cuisine and a contemporary take on authentic flavors. July 1-7. 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-483-8014; turkitchen.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Scars & Strife Forever?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation