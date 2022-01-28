Support Us

New Times' Sips N Selfies, Desserts After Dark, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

January 28, 2022 8:00AM

Boca Raton is now home to a Sadelle's. Photo courtesy of Sadelle's
This weekend, R House launches "Yas Queen," a Ru Paul’s Drag Race viewing party and drag dinner show, New Times' Sips N Selfies returns to Lincoln Road, and Desserts After Dark takes over River Landing.
Yas Queen at R House

This weekend, R House will debut "Yas Queen," a Friday-night Ru Paul’s Drag Race viewing party and drag show inspired by the vibrant flavors of Miami produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion. Shimmy over to the Wynwood spot for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Enjoy drag performances by Juicy Love, Morphine Love and Tayanna Love, and Angie McNasty and Kat Wilderness. R House’s à la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening, as well as a selection of "Yas Queen"-inspired drinks, including the "Cho-Coquito," made with chocolate-infused dark rum coquito. 7:30 p.m. Friday nights at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are welcome.
New Times' Sips N Selfies at Lincoln Eatery

New Times' Sips N Selfies is celebrating Lincoln Eatery's anniversary party with complimentary drinks and light bites. Enjoy live music from DJs Sachi Sounds and Damion and singer/songwriter Yoli Mayor, and meet Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez, who will be mixing cocktails. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; Admission is free with advance registration at Etix.com.
Desserts After Dark at River Landing

On Saturday, local entrepreneur and event creator Brad Matthews launches Desserts After Dark, a grownups-only spinoff of his popular Miami-born event Dessert Wars, one of the largest dessert-themed festivals in the U.S. More than 40 vendors at River Landing will pair boozy desserts with spirits, beer, and more, including ice cream and confection creators to distilleries, breweries, and wineries. General admission and VIP tickets include a custom five-ounce beer glass, a Dessert Wars T-shirt, and access to all vendors, with one-hour early admission for VIP ticket holders. As with Dessert Wars, two competitions will take place — one for food and another for beverages — to decide the city's top vendors. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at River Landing Miami, 1400 NW North River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $55 to $75 at dessert-wars.com.
Major Food Group's Sadelle's Opens in Boca Raton

Major Food Group's answer to all-day dining, Sadelle's, has opened its second South Florida location — this one at the Boca Raton Resort. The New York-based restaurant, with a flagship location in SoHo, is known for brunches that feature classic items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, eggs, and chopped salads. The menu is nearly identical to the one in New York City, offering a selection of comfort-food items like pigs in a blanket, omelets, a smoked-salmon platter, and triple-decker sandwiches. 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; sadelles.com.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
