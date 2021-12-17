SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market, Sadelle's Opening, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Harry Potter invades Spanish Marie Brewing. Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewing

click to enlarge Happy birthday to chef José Mendín! Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

click to enlarge Sadelle's triple-decker sandwich Photo courtesy of Sadelle's

click to enlarge Slurp oysters at 1-800-Lucky. Photo courtesy of the Lazy Oyster

click to enlarge The South Beach Wine & Food Festival hosts another edition of its Artisan Food Market this weekend. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns with more than a dozen local vendors, and Major Food Group's Sadelle's debuts in Coconut Grove. Plus, the Lazy Oyster pops up at 1-800-Lucky, and Harry Potter takes over Spanish Marie Brewing.Enter the world of wizarding at Spanish Marie when this Harry Potter-inspired seasonal event takes over the brewery. The family- and dog-friendly weekend will include specialty-release beers, live entertainment, games, and holiday-themed décor inside the Spanish Marie beer garden taproom and speakeasy next door. Confirmed food vendors include Paselito Papi, Apocalypse BBQ, and Luchadough, paired with beer flavors like butter beer, French vanilla coffee porter, "tutti frutti" with cherry.Celebrate chef/owner Jose Mendin’s birthday on Friday with a special one-day-only promo: buy one, get one for 50 percent off on his favorite dish, tostones con ceviche. Plus, if you purchase his favorite beer (Medalla), you'll get a second one for free.Major Food Group's answer to all-day dining, Sadelle's, is opening its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove this weekend. The New York-based restaurant, with a flagship location in SoHo, is known for brunches that feature classic items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, eggs, and chopped salads. The Coconut Grove menu will be nearly identical to the one in New York City, which offers a selection of favorite comfort food items like pigs in a blanket ($15), omelets (starting at $20), a smoked-salmon platter ($24), and triple-decker sandwiches ($31). Miami prices have yet to be set, but Zalaznick says Sadelle's dishes cost more than the average diner because of the quality of the food.Get your oyster on at 1-800-Lucky this weekend at the Lazy Oyster pop-up. Expect $2.50 fresh oysters, as well as a selection of oyster-inspired bites, including the fried oyster bar bun with kimchi slaw (two per order). Pair a few bites with buckets of sake from 1-800-Lucky's bar or peppermint ice cream from Taiyaki.The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along an iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. Enjoy a curated selection of Miami's best food artisans, including Paselito Papi, Temple Street Eatery, the Lazy Oyster, and SmokeHouse Miami, among others. The collaboration with Lincoln Road Business Improvement District presents the ultimate kickoff to SOBEWFF 2022 and will take place monthly through April in anticipation of the annual event.