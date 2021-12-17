Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market, Sadelle's Opening, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

December 17, 2021 8:00AM

Chopped salads at Sadelle's
Chopped salads at Sadelle's Photo courtesy of Sadelle's
This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns with more than a dozen local vendors, and Major Food Group's Sadelle's debuts in Coconut Grove. Plus, the Lazy Oyster pops up at 1-800-Lucky, and Harry Potter takes over Spanish Marie Brewing.
click to enlarge Harry Potter invades Spanish Marie Brewing. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SPANISH MARIE BREWING
Harry Potter invades Spanish Marie Brewing.
Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewing

The Brewer's Carb Stone at Spanish Marie Brewing

Enter the world of wizarding at Spanish Marie when this Harry Potter-inspired seasonal event takes over the brewery. The family- and dog-friendly weekend will include specialty-release beers, live entertainment, games, and holiday-themed décor inside the Spanish Marie beer garden taproom and speakeasy next door. Confirmed food vendors include Paselito Papi, Apocalypse BBQ, and Luchadough, paired with beer flavors like butter beer, French vanilla coffee porter, "tutti frutti" with cherry. The Brewer's Carb Stone runs from Friday, December 17, through Sunday, December 19, at 14251 SW 120th St., Miami; register for free on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge Happy birthday to chef José Mendín! - PHOTO COURTESY OF PUBBELLY SUSHI
Happy birthday to chef José Mendín!
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Chef Jose Mendín's Birthday at Pubbelly Sushi

Celebrate chef/owner Jose Mendin’s birthday on Friday with a special one-day-only promo: buy one, get one for 50 percent off on his favorite dish, tostones con ceviche. Plus, if you purchase his favorite beer (Medalla), you'll get a second one for free. Various locations in Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, and Miami Beach; pubbellyglobal.com.
click to enlarge Sadelle's triple-decker sandwich - PHOTO COURTESY OF SADELLE'S
Sadelle's triple-decker sandwich
Photo courtesy of Sadelle's

Major Food Group's Sadelle's Opens in Coconut Grove

Major Food Group's answer to all-day dining, Sadelle's, is opening its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove this weekend. The New York-based restaurant, with a flagship location in SoHo, is known for brunches that feature classic items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, eggs, and chopped salads. The Coconut Grove menu will be nearly identical to the one in New York City, which offers a selection of favorite comfort food items like pigs in a blanket ($15), omelets (starting at $20), a smoked-salmon platter ($24), and triple-decker sandwiches ($31). Miami prices have yet to be set, but Zalaznick says Sadelle's dishes cost more than the average diner because of the quality of the food. Opening Friday, December 17, at 3321 Mary St., Miami; 212-254-3000; sadelles.com.
click to enlarge Slurp oysters at 1-800-Lucky. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LAZY OYSTER
Slurp oysters at 1-800-Lucky.
Photo courtesy of the Lazy Oyster

The Lazy Oyster Pops Up at 1-800-Lucky

Get your oyster on at 1-800-Lucky this weekend at the Lazy Oyster pop-up. Expect $2.50 fresh oysters, as well as a selection of oyster-inspired bites, including the fried oyster bar bun with kimchi slaw (two per order). Pair a few bites with buckets of sake from 1-800-Lucky's bar or peppermint ice cream from Taiyaki. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.
click to enlarge The South Beach Wine & Food Festival hosts another edition of its Artisan Food Market this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUSTMAN CARRINO PR
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival hosts another edition of its Artisan Food Market this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along an iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. Enjoy a curated selection of Miami's best food artisans, including Paselito Papi, Temple Street Eatery, the Lazy Oyster, and SmokeHouse Miami, among others. The collaboration with Lincoln Road Business Improvement District presents the ultimate kickoff to SOBEWFF 2022 and will take place monthly through April in anticipation of the annual event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, at Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Ln. N. and Lincoln Ln. S.. Admission is free.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
License to Save?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation