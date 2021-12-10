Shabbat Under the Stars, Carrot Express Openings, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen debuts Shabbat Under the Stars, an intimate Friday-night dinner experience, and Carrot Express opens new locations in Weston and Coconut Creek. Plus, Veza Sur launches a coquito-infused cocktail for the holidays and Michael's Genuine reopens after a summer-long renovation.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is behind an intimate Shabbat dinner in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen/Brustman Carrino PR
Shabbat Under the Stars at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen — the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood — will debut Shabbat Under the Stars beginning this Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. On select Friday evenings, two seatings will be offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and price at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes Kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and baklava for dessert. Reservations can be requested via email to [email protected]
. After this Friday, December 10, Shabbat Under the Stars will return Friday, December 24. Follow Abbalé on Instagram @abbaletv for 2022 dates. 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlvkitchen.com.
The Unbranded Brewing taproom in Hialeah
Photo courtesy of Unbranded Brewing
Maverick Town Beer Fair at Unbranded Brewing Co.
Unbranded hosts its first block party-style beer festival, set to take place on Saturday. The festival will include a mechanical bull and several classic carnival games to complete the fair-inspired vibe.
During the inaugural Maverick Town, guests will find more than 35 breweries from Florida and out of state. Entrance to the event includes unlimited pours of more than 70 beers, with each brewery showcasing two styles of its choosing. They'll be pouring alongside a number of Unbranded beers. An extensive list of food vendors will also be serving onsite. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097.Tickets cost $65 to $115 via eventbrite.
Sip on a coquito cocktail at Veza Sur.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur
Coquito Loquito at Veza Sur
The holidays are here, which means Veza Sur is bringing back fan favorite Coquito Loquito to celebrate. This house-made coquito is stirred with the brewery's Horchata Cream Ale and topped off with a coconut dulce de leche foam and hints of vanilla and cinnamon spices. The beer cocktail will be available throughout the month of December at the Wynwood location, and each shooter costs $4. Through December until sold out at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezaur.com.
The new dining room at Michael's Genuine
Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Reopens
After a summer-long renovation, Michael Schwartz has reopened his Design District restaurant. Michael's Genuine has a brighter look, additional seating, and Eurodoors that allow for more light for indoor diners. As for the menu, look for a mix of old favorites like stracciatella, wood oven-roasted octopus, and pan-roasted poulet rouge, along with a new section that will offer seasonal cold roasted vegetables. Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com
Holiday-themed pop-up bars are sprouting up across South Florida.
Photo by Melissa Hom
Miracle in Miami at Gramps
Returning for its third year in Wynwood, the Miracle holiday pop-up has taken over the hidden back bar at Gramps, offering Miami a chance to get into the holiday spirit early. Running now through Sunday, December 26, the monthlong activation will transport guests to the North Pole with holiday-inspired cocktails, seasonal décor, festive events, Christmas music, and more. Sip cocktails including the "Christmapolitan" (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist) and the "Snowball Old Fashioned" (rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence). Last, finish your night with a shot — the "Naughty" shot, or the "Nice" shot — or both. The themed glassware will be available for purchase at all pop-ups while supplies last. Through December 26; Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 am. 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com.
Carrot Express opens in Weston and Coocnut Creek.
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express
Carrot Express Opens in Weston and Coconut Creek
Miami-born Carrot Express has expanded yet again with the opening of two new locations: in Weston and Coconut Creek. Debuting Friday, December 10, the outposts will feature the brand's menu of health-focused, nutritious eats, ranging from salads, smoothies, and bowls to wraps, fresh-pressed juices, and smoothies. Stop by one of the two locations on Friday for a free slice of carrot cake with an order of $15 or more. Carrot Express is located at 4425 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek; and 1732 Main St., Weston. eatcarrotexpress.com.