Miami's Five Best Fall Cocktails

The JT Boulevardier: A new, fall take on an old classic.

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are changing colors, the air is getting crisp, and those itchy winter sweaters are coming out. Well, at least that's what's happening in the rest of the country.

Miamians might not dress like it’s fall, but we can sure drink like it’s fall. Think smoky flavors, pumpkin spice, winter fruits, chocolate, and cream.

So put on your shorts and sundresses and take a sip of the season with these top five autumn cocktails. No sweater required.