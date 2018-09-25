Miami's Five Best Fall Cocktails

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are changing colors, the air is getting crisp, and those itchy winter sweaters are coming out. Well, at least that's what's happening in the rest of the country.
Miamians might not dress like it’s fall, but we can sure drink like it’s fall. Think smoky flavors, pumpkin spice, winter fruits, chocolate, and cream.
So put on your shorts and sundresses and take a sip of the season with these top five autumn cocktails. No sweater required.
1. Habitat. If autumn had a flavor, this would be it. Inspired by the fragrances of cedar, oak, moss, and eucalyptus, the Kindling ($30) is a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Single-malt Islay whisky, spicy rye, Barolo Chinato, and mamajuana are mixed with Braulio Amaro and bittersweet Aperol and then smoked with cedar wood. This creative concoction is poured into a glass that's nestled inside a custom-made terrarium with live inedible plants and a cork top. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste.
2. Sugar Factory. Just when you thought you'd tried everything pumpkin comes Sugar Factory’s pumpkin soufflé martini ($18). This decadent treat is made with Stoli vanilla vodka, Godiva white chocolate, heavy cream, and a touch of pumpkin pie spice. The sweet, creamy mixture is topped with a float of whipped cream, pumpkin spice powder, and Hershey’s Kisses. Take that, pumpkin spice latte. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.
3. Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen. The slightly sweet, buttery taste of Bartlett pears is the inspiration for Doc B’s Crazy Beautiful ($13). St. George spiced pear liqueur is combined with a liqueur made from the starry white elderflower. The two are mixed with CH Vodka and a secret blend of autumn spices, then topped with prosecco and garnished with dried hibiscus flowers. It's crazy beautiful and crazy good. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
4.
5. Rusty Pelican. The JT Boulevardier ($15) is the Rusty Pelican’s fall take on a traditional boulevardier. This version contains Michter’s rye, Foro Amaro bitter citrus liqueur, and Carpano Bianco vermouth in shades of red, orange, and yellow as vibrant as an autumn sunset over Biscayne Bay — which you can watch from the deck while you enjoy this spicy cocktail. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!