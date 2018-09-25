 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The JT Boulevardier: A new, fall take on an old classic.EXPAND
The JT Boulevardier: A new, fall take on an old classic.
Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Miami's Five Best Fall Cocktails

Wendy Rhodes | September 25, 2018 | 9:21am
AA

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are changing colors, the air is getting crisp, and those itchy winter sweaters are coming out. Well, at least that's what's happening in the rest of the country.

Miamians might not dress like it’s fall, but we can sure drink like it’s fall. Think smoky flavors, pumpkin spice, winter fruits, chocolate, and cream.

So put on your shorts and sundresses and take a sip of the season with these top five autumn cocktails. No sweater required.

Habitat's newest autumn masterpiece, the Kindling.
Habitat's newest autumn masterpiece, the Kindling.
Courtesy of Habitat

1. Habitat. If autumn had a flavor, this would be it. Inspired by the fragrances of cedar, oak, moss, and eucalyptus, the Kindling ($30) is a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Single-malt Islay whisky, spicy rye, Barolo Chinato, and mamajuana are mixed with Braulio Amaro and bittersweet Aperol and then smoked with cedar wood. This creative concoction is poured into a glass that's nestled inside a custom-made terrarium with live inedible plants and a cork top. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste.

Related Stories

Sugar Factory’s bliss in a glass, the fall pumpkin soufflé martini.EXPAND
Sugar Factory’s bliss in a glass, the fall pumpkin soufflé martini.
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

2. Sugar Factory. Just when you thought you'd tried everything pumpkin comes Sugar Factory’s pumpkin soufflé martini ($18). This decadent treat is made with Stoli vanilla vodka, Godiva white chocolate, heavy cream, and a touch of pumpkin pie spice. The sweet, creamy mixture is topped with a float of whipped cream, pumpkin spice powder, and Hershey’s Kisses. Take that, pumpkin spice latte. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

Crazy Beautiful cocktail from Doc B's.EXPAND
Crazy Beautiful cocktail from Doc B's.
Courtesy of Doc B's Fresh Kitchen.

3. Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen. The slightly sweet, buttery taste of Bartlett pears is the inspiration for Doc B’s Crazy Beautiful ($13). St. George spiced pear liqueur is combined with a liqueur made from the starry white elderflower. The two are mixed with CH Vodka and a secret blend of autumn spices, then topped with prosecco and garnished with dried hibiscus flowers. It's crazy beautiful and crazy good. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com.

Indulge in the Dark Side at Watr.EXPAND
Indulge in the Dark Side at Watr.
Courtesy of Watr at the 1 Rooftop.

4. Watr at the 1 Rooftop. The chic black cocktail the Dark Side ($16) contains smoky mezcal made ebony from activated charcoal, which is believed to benefit the kidneys, skin, and stomach and even whiten teeth. Mix with Giffard Pamplemousse French grapefruit liqueur and lime juice, garnish with a grapefruit wheel, and you have sultry, sexy cocktail that screams fall. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6580; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste.

The JT Boulevardier: A new, fall take on an old classic.EXPAND
The JT Boulevardier: A new, fall take on an old classic.
Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

5. Rusty Pelican. The JT Boulevardier ($15) is the Rusty Pelican’s fall take on a traditional boulevardier. This version contains Michter’s rye, Foro Amaro bitter citrus liqueur, and Carpano Bianco vermouth in shades of red, orange, and yellow as vibrant as an autumn sunset over Biscayne Bay — which you can watch from the deck while you enjoy this spicy cocktail. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

 
Wendy Rhodes is a lover of rock 'n' roll and all things vegan. She has witnessed a green flash, kissed a live shark, and stood atop an active volcano. She is always open to new story ideas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >