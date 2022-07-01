Miami Food Events This Weekend: Vegan Block Party, Vietnamese Dad Bod BBQ, and Barkery & Brew

[email protected]

Fourth of July Vegan Block Party

Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com

Barkery & Brew's First Anniversary

In celebration of its first anniversary, Barkey & Brew will offer the first 25 patrons a "swag bag." You can also choose from a cold-brew coffee or a cold brew hibiscus tea for $1 when you buy a Barkery Box for your pup. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Revolution Live,

Fort Lauderdale; barkeryandbrew.com

This vegan cookout is a "plant-based pregame party" for Independence day. With over 50 local vendors, the event offers food, drinks, music, and family fun activities. Vendors will serve classic barbecue-inspired foods, all plant-based, from hot dogs and burgers to sweet treats. From 5 to 8:30 p.m. visit the main stage for a chance to win one of the nine contests, you still have time to train for the Watermelon Eating Contest or the Lemonade Chug. Tickets are limited but still on sale, general admission is $10 but kids under 10 get in free. The event is dog-friendly, but take note: There will be loud music.For you and your furry best friend! The Barkery & Brew is a Fort Lauderdale-based treat trike that offers grain-free, homemade, and healthy treats for the pups while their humans get to enjoy a cold brew. This Saturday, the Barkery & Brew and other local vendors will be part of the Indie Craft Bazaar.