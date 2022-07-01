Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Vegan Block Party, Vietnamese Dad Bod BBQ, and Barkery & Brew

July 1, 2022 8:00AM

Tran An is ready for Dad Bod Summer — and a lot of barbecue.
Tran An is ready for Dad Bod Summer — and a lot of barbecue. Photo Courtesy of Tran An
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a Vegan Block Party, a Vietnamese Dad Bod BBQ, a UFC 276 watch party, and Barkery and Brew's one-year celebration.

Don't forget, Trader Joe's Midtown Miami store is set to open Friday, July 1, at Gio Midtown Building at 3191 NE First Ave. The store will open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers are welcome to park in the adjacent Gio garage for 90 minutes. Read more about it here.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Vegan Block Party takes over Fort Lauderdale this weekend. - PHOTO BY MIKE HEDGE
Vegan Block Party takes over Fort Lauderdale this weekend.
Photo by Mike Hedge

Fourth of July Vegan Block Party

This vegan cookout is a "plant-based pregame party" for Independence day. With over 50 local vendors, the event offers food, drinks, music, and family fun activities. Vendors will serve classic barbecue-inspired foods, all plant-based, from hot dogs and burgers to sweet treats. From 5 to 8:30 p.m. visit the main stage for a chance to win one of the nine contests, you still have time to train for the Watermelon Eating Contest or the Lemonade Chug. Tickets are limited but still on sale, general admission is $10 but kids under 10 get in free. The event is dog-friendly, but take note: There will be loud music. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Barkey & Brew comes to Indie Craft Bazaar this weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BARKERY & BREW
Barkey & Brew comes to Indie Craft Bazaar this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Barkery & Brew

Barkery & Brew's First Anniversary

For you and your furry best friend! The Barkery & Brew is a Fort Lauderdale-based treat trike that offers grain-free, homemade, and healthy treats for the pups while their humans get to enjoy a cold brew. This Saturday, the Barkery & Brew and other local vendors will be part of the Indie Craft Bazaar. In celebration of its first anniversary, Barkey & Brew will offer the first 25 patrons a "swag bag." You can also choose from a cold-brew coffee or a cold brew hibiscus tea for $1 when you buy a Barkery Box for your pup. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; barkeryandbrew.com.
click to enlarge World of Beer hosts a UFC watch party on Saturday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WORLD OF BEER
World of Beer hosts a UFC watch party on Saturday.
Photo courtesy of World of Beer

World of Beer Watch Party: UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

This Saturday, World of Beer Bar and Kitchen Doral will host a watch party for the UFC fight Adesanya vs Cannonier. The restaurant is known for its variety with hundreds of beers from around the world. Even if you don't know what to ask for, the staff can help you pick the best choice for you. The menu offers beers for as low as $4. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 8700 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-807-7582; worldofbeer.com.
click to enlarge On Sunday,Tran An hosts Dad Bod BBQ Volume 2 in Little River. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TRAN AN
On Sunday,Tran An hosts Dad Bod BBQ Volume 2 in Little River.
Photo Courtesy of Tran An

Dad Bod BBQ Volume 2 at Tran An

Tran An brings back the dad-bod summer just in time for the Fourth of July celebration. The outdoor grill session will feature Jon Nguyen, chef/owner of Tran An and Dyl’s Marketplace; Helen Kim of Oori Bake Shop; Raheem Sealey of Drinking Pig BBQ; and Eduardo Lara of the Wolf of Tacos. Barbecue grill items can be purchased à la carte while you enjoy a vinyl-only DJ set by Pantoja. Entry is complimentary but RSVP is recommended. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at 215 NE 82nd St., Miami; eventbrite.com.
