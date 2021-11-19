Support Us

The Five Best Thanksgiving Pies in Miami

November 19, 2021 9:00AM

Thanksgiving pies at Sttuborn Seed
Thanksgiving pies at Sttuborn Seed Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group
There’s no better way to finish a Thanksgiving spread than with a hearty pie.

The holiday season is busy, so instead of baking one yourself, order a pie from one of the favorite bakers and sweet shops in town, which are offering options that are definitely worth saving room for.

Read on for the five best Thanksgiving pie options. Be sure to carefully check the ordering deadlines and pickup instructions for each pie.
click to enlarge Pecan tart by Ana Cacao - PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA CAVA PALOMINO, COURTESY OF MIMA MARKET
Pecan tart by Ana Cacao
Photo by Alexandra Cava Palomino, courtesy of Mima Market

Ana Cacao

9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
786-230-9797
@ana.cacao

Ana Cacao is offering a special plant-based, gluten-free pumpkin-spiced pecan tart for Thanksgiving. A pecan-cacao crust holds the pumpkin-spiced pecan filling together, a mix combining virgin coconut oil, pure vanilla extract, and dates, brightened by a dash of Himalayan salt and spices. A sprinkle of whole candied pecans on top adds an extra welcome crunch. The eight-inch pie costs $55 and serves 12 people. Available for delivery. Orders are accepted through Friday November 19 by contacting [email protected]
click to enlarge Apple cheese pie at Aroma Espresso Bar - PHOTO COURTESY OF AROMA CORPORATE OFFICE
Apple cheese pie at Aroma Espresso Bar
Photo courtesy of Aroma Corporate Office

Aroma Espresso Bar

71 NE 16th St., Miami
786-206-1036
aroma.us

Dining by yourself or being mindful of portions? Aroma Espresso Bar offers a delectable individual apple cheese tart. This heavenly grab-and-go treat is a combination of cream cheese, vanilla pudding, apples, sugar. and cinnamon. Each pie costs $4.49 and is available for pickup at the shop.
click to enlarge Thanksgiving pies by Cakeology - PHOTO BY ERIKA ALONSO
Thanksgiving pies by Cakeology
Photo by Erika Alonso

Cakeology by Erika

802 SW 27th Rd., Miami
786-575-5391
@cakeology_byerika

Erika Alonso is featuring a special Thanksgiving edition twist on the classic pumpkin pie, a multilayered cake version of savory and sweet goodness mashing up liquid cheesecake, pie crumbs, and pecan praline for textural contrast. Cake options come in three sizes, cost between $42 and $105, and feed five to twelve people. Orders must be placed through Instagram by Saturday, November 20, for pickup.
click to enlarge Stubborn Seed's pumpkin cream pie - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROVE BAY GROUP
Stubborn Seed's pumpkin cream pie
Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786.899.2276
stubbornseed.com

Pastry chef Ana De Sa Martins is offering a special holiday pecan pie, with a filling kicked up with orange zest and smoked Maldon salt for a boost of flavor and enveloped by a crisp, cookie-like crust. The restaurant is also featuring two other dessert options, pumpkin cream pie with torched meringue and caramel apple pie with cinnamon crumble. Pies cost $38 and serve up to eight people. Orders must be placed by calling the restaurant by Friday, November 19. Pickup only.
click to enlarge Toothfairy Bakery's Thanksgiving pies - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY
Toothfairy Bakery's Thanksgiving pies
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Toothfairy Bakery

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-508-9799
toothfairybakery.com

Chef Dallas Wynne is serving up fun, whimsical sweet creations for Thanksgiving. Choose from a choice of seasonal pies such as apple, pumpkin, and pecan — each available for $48. A decadent option of apple pecan cheesecake costs $60. Available for preorder and pickup through Thanksgiving Day.
