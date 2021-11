The Five Best Thanksgiving Pies in Miami

click to enlarge Pecan tart by Ana Cacao Photo by Alexandra Cava Palomino, courtesy of Mima Market

There’s no better way to finish a Thanksgiving spread than with a hearty pie.The holiday season is busy, so instead of baking one yourself, order a pie from one of the favorite bakers and sweet shops in town, which are offering options that are definitely worth saving room for.Read on for the five best Thanksgiving pie options. Be sure to carefully check the ordering deadlines and pickup instructions for each pie.Ana Cacao is offering a special plant-based, gluten-free pumpkin-spiced pecan tart for Thanksgiving. A pecan-cacao crust holds the pumpkin-spiced pecan filling together, a mix combining virgin coconut oil, pure vanilla extract, and dates, brightened by a dash of Himalayan salt and spices. A sprinkle of whole candied pecans on top adds an extra welcome crunch. The eight-inch pie costs $55 and serves 12 people. Available for delivery. Orders are accepted through Friday November 19 by contacting [email protected] Dining by yourself or being mindful of portions? Aroma Espresso Bar offers a delectable individual apple cheese tart. This heavenly grab-and-go treat is a combination of cream cheese, vanilla pudding, apples, sugar. and cinnamon.Erika Alonso is featuring a special Thanksgiving edition twist on the classic pumpkin pie, a multilayered cake version of savory and sweet goodness mashing up liquid cheesecake, pie crumbs, and pecan praline for textural contrast.Pastry chef Ana De Sa Martins is offering a special holiday pecan pie, with a filling kicked up with orange zest and smoked Maldon salt for a boost of flavor and enveloped by a crisp, cookie-like crust. The restaurant is also featuring two other dessert options, pumpkin cream pie with torched meringue and caramel apple pie with cinnamon crumble.Chef Dallas Wynne is serving up fun, whimsical sweet creations for Thanksgiving. Choose from a choice of seasonal pies such as apple, pumpkin, and pecan — each available for $48. A decadent option of apple pecan cheesecake costs $60.