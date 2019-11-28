Supermarkets and Food Stores Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Thanksgiving might be the biggest day for sharing a home-cooked meal with family and friends.

With all the pressure to serve the most fantastic spread, you're bound to forget to buy a pie or run out of sugar.

Though Publix and Trader Joe's are closed on Thanksgiving, there are a host of options where you can stock up on everything from wine and beer to an entire dinner.

CVS. Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead at cvs.com.

The Fresh Market. All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items. Visit thefreshmarket.com for locations.

Presidente Supermarkets. The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit presidentesupermarkets.com for store locations.

Prime Now. Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. The service is available until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Salty Donut. The Salty Donut will be open on Thanksgiving Day but will be closed on Friday, November 29. The shop will feature special holiday flavors, including apple pie, chocolate bourbon pecan pie, and pumpkin pie doughnuts. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126, and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

Target. Target stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Various locations. target.com.

Walgreens. Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Check walgreens.com for details.

Walmart. All Walmart stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, including 24-hour stores. Various locations. walmart.com.

Whole Foods Market. Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. The downtown Miami store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Store hours vary on Thanksgiving Day, so check the website for specific location information. 299 SE Third Ave., Miami; 305-995-0600 and other locations; wholefoodsmarket.com.

Winn-Dixie. All locations are open from 8 a.m.until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Visit winndixie.com for locations throughout Miami.

Zak the Baker. The Wynwood bakery will be open Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pie pickups and last-minute bread and pastry purchases. 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.