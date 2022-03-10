St. Patrick's Day 2022 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

Miami doesn't go all-out for the holiday like some other cities that dye their river green or stage an all-day parade (or both). You will, however, see green beer, whiskey shots, and a lot of "wearing of the green."
Listed below in alphabetical order is a selection of the best spots to try your Irish luck in Miami this St. Patrick's Day. All deals and parties are on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday, March 17) unless otherwise noted.
Big Buns Damn Good Burgers221 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-686-8181
eatbigbuns.com
Enjoy a "Luck O' the Irish" milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream, milk, green mint syrup, chocolate mint crumbles, and a mini ice cream sandwich ($9.99). For $5 more, spike your shake with a shot of Irish whiskey or Irish cream.
The Field Irish Pub3281 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-964-5979
thefieldfl.com
The Field opens at 11:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and accepts reservations only for the dining room with live Irish music. The pub will be open until late with Irish food, music, and pub grub.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
firemandereks.com
Fireman Derek is making a special Irish Car Bomb pie, available through the end of March. The pie starts with an Oreo cookie crust and adds Baileys custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. A whole pie costs $38, a slice costs $7.50.
The Phoenix Pop-Up at Gramps176 NW 24th St., Miami
855-732-8992
gramps.com
Teeling Whiskey takes over the back room at Gramps to re-create an Irish pub dubbed the Phoenix Parlor. Now through March 31, enjoy Teeling whiskey cocktails like the Dublin mule and a frozen Irish coffee ($10 each). The pop-up will also pour small-batch expressions of Teeling whiskey. Open 8 p.m. to late Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, through March 31.
Riverwalk Block Party20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-372-7606
wharfftl.com
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Riverwalk host a St. Patrick's Day block party, On St. Patrick's Day from 4 p.m. until late, enjoy live entertainment, drinks, and more. Get a complimentary Guinness when you buy a shot of Jameson whiskey.
Sugar Factory American Brasserie1144A Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
sugarfactory.com
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Sugar Factory's "Lucky Leprechaun" milkshake. This limited-edition Irish coffee-flavored shake is made with vanilla and coffee ice cream, Jameson whiskey, and green sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, gold coins, rainbow sour belts, and a rainbow whirly pop ($25). The shake is available through March 31.
Waxy's Irish Pub1095 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-525-9299
waxyspub.com
The doors open at 10:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day for an entire day of live music, drinks, Irish food, and giveaways. No reservations are required for admittance to this annual shindig.
Whiskey Joe’s3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-423-6590
thewhiskeyjoes.com
Drink a green beer with a view at Whiskey Joe's. Green beers will be served all day for just $3 a pint. From 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy happy hour with discounted drinks and appetizers.