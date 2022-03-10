St. Patrick's Day 2022 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

click to enlarge The "Luck O' the Irish" shake Photo courtesy of Big Buns Damn Good Burgers

click to enlarge "Irish Car Bomb" pie at Fireman Derek's Photo courtesy of Fire Man Derek's Bake Shop

click to enlarge The Lucky Leprechaun milkshake Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Thursday, March 17, marks St. Patrick's Day, the annual tribute to the patron saint of Ireland. According to lore, Scottish-born Saint Patrick used the iconic three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish in the Fifth Century.Miami doesn't go all-out for the holiday like some other cities that dye their river green or stage an all-day parade (or both). You will, however, see green beer, whiskey shots, and a lot of "wearing of the green."Listed below in alphabetical order is a selection of the best spots to try your Irish luck in Miami this St. Patrick's Day. All deals and parties are on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday, March 17) unless otherwise noted.Enjoy a "Luck O' the Irish" milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream, milk, green mint syrup, chocolate mint crumbles, and a mini ice cream sandwich ($9.99). For $5 more, spike your shake with a shot of Irish whiskey or Irish cream.The Field opens at 11:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and accepts reservations only for the dining room with live Irish music. The pub will be open until late with Irish food, music, and pub grub.Fireman Derek is making a special Irish Car Bomb pie, available through the end of March. The pie starts with an Oreo cookie crust and adds Baileys custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. A whole pie costs $38, a slice costs $7.50.Teeling Whiskey takes over the back room at Gramps to re-create an Irish pub dubbed the Phoenix Parlor. Now through March 31, enjoy Teeling whiskey cocktails like the Dublin mule and a frozen Irish coffee ($10 each). The pop-up will also pour small-batch expressions of Teeling whiskey. Open 8 p.m. to late Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, through March 31.The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Riverwalk host a St. Patrick's Day block party, On St. Patrick's Day from 4 p.m. until late, enjoy live entertainment, drinks, and more. Get a complimentary Guinness when you buy a shot of Jameson whiskey.Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Sugar Factory's "Lucky Leprechaun" milkshake. This limited-edition Irish coffee-flavored shake is made with vanilla and coffee ice cream, Jameson whiskey, and green sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, gold coins, rainbow sour belts, and a rainbow whirly pop ($25). The shake is available through March 31.The doors open at 10:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day for an entire day of live music, drinks, Irish food, and giveaways. No reservations are required for admittance to this annual shindig.Drink a green beer with a view at Whiskey Joe's. Green beers will be served all day for just $3 a pint. From 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy happy hour with discounted drinks and appetizers.