Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in South Florida

This week, South Florida will be home to several St. Patrick’s Day events, from parades and pub crawls to festivals and block parties.
Whether you're Irish or just a fan of the holiday, here are our top picks to help get you in the Irish spirit while celebrating. Festivities are listed in alphabetical order. Please check the exact time and date of events.
American Social Bar & Kitchen690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com This week, American Social will offer a number of St. Patrick's Day-themed specials at its Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations. The holiday weekend kickoff begins on Thursday, March 16, when guests can start their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early with drink specials like $10 frozen Irish coffee, $8 Jameson drinks and shots, $10 Irish Car Bombs, and $6 Guinness pours. On Friday, March 17, the restaurant will host its St. Patrick's Day party starting at 9 p.m., featuring a live DJ and continued drink specials. On Saturday, March 18, American Social's "Kegs & Eggs" Irish-themed brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering limited-time dishes like Irish eggs Benedict with corned beef and charred cabbage or French toast topped with mascarpone, apple butter, and a Jameson cold-brew syrup.
JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant St. Patrick's Day Street Festival253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-209-0609
johnmartinsmiami.com One of the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is with the return of the JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant street festival. On Friday, one of the city's largest St. Patrick’s Day events will return to Miracle Mile. This year, the restaurant has partnered with the city of Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate to host its 30th year, taking place from 4 p.m. to midnight. Guests can enjoy Irish food like bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beer burgers, and JohnMartin’s signature chicken wings, along with an all-day drink special that get attendees a free Harp lager with the purchase of any Irish whiskey shot. The event is free to attend, and features live bands, entertainment, bar stations, games, and more. Guests who RSVP on Eventbrite will receive a complimentary shot and glass bead necklace upon arrival.
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawlcrawlwith.us/miami Why choose one bar to celebrate St. Patty's Day when you can stop at half a dozen? This St. Patrick's Day, join the sixth-annual Crawl With Us St. Patrick's Day pub crawl on Friday, March 17. (A second crawl will take place Saturday, March 18.) The event is an open format, meaning you can hop around to each venue at your own pace. Each $25 ticket will give attendees access to the event on both days. Tickets include several free drinks, a custom St. Patrick's Day badge and lanyard, waived cover fee at venue stops, discounted food and drink specials at each participating bar or restaurant, access to an exclusive crawl-only after-party, and a branded stadium cup (first 400 check-ins). Stops include Veza Sur, Wynwood Brewing, Le Chick, the Joint of Miami, Shots Miami, and Cerveceria La Tropical.
St. Patrick's Day at the Pub237 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines
954-430-4230
experiencethepub.com/pembroke-pines Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all day long at the Pub at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. On Friday, March 17, the restaurant will feature live music, drink specials, and tons of authentic Irish specialty dishes, including their famous fish and chips. Wristbands will be available starting at 11 a.m. A $5 cover charge will start at 4 p.m.
Tobacco Road650 South Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3120
kushhospitality.com Brickell will have its very own St. Patrick’s Day block party from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, March 17. This week, head to the legendary Tobacco Road, where Kush Hospitality will host the event set to take over the entire city block. The party will feature live music, St. Patrick’s-themed games, a selfie station dubbed the "Wall of Patricks," dunk tanks, themed food, a VIP garden chill area, and — as you'd expect — green beer. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite. Guests must RSVP for free entry before 7 p.m., or purchase a $15 ticket for entry, Irish party favors, and first beer; a $25 ticket for free entry and two beers; or a $50 VIP ticket for free entry, first beer and shot, access to a private lounge, an exclusive bar, and private restrooms.
The Wharf St. Patrick's Day Festival114 SW N. River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com Head to the Wharf for its annual St. Patrick's Day festival at their Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations. On March 17, the waterfront venue will host its St. Patrick's Day celebration starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, drink specials, and lots of green everything. Guests can get a free Harplager when they buy any Irish whiskey, be it a shot or in a cocktail. The event is free to attend, but guests who RSVP via Eventbrite for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations will receive a free shot glass while supplies last.
Wynwood Marketplace St. Patrick's Day Block Party2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami
305-461-2700
wynwood-marketplace.com
Wynwood Marketplace will host its St. Patrick's Day celebration block party. The event is best known for its glasses of green beer, Instagram-worthy photo wall installations, live music, and Irish-themed eats and drinks from the venue's various vendors. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and ends at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Guests who RSVP to the Eventbrite receive a free green beer at entry.