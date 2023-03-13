Navigation
Bars

Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in South Florida

March 13, 2023 9:00AM

Traditional Irish breakfast at JohnMartin's
Traditional Irish breakfast at JohnMartin's JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant photo
Love corned beef and cabbage, Guinness draft, and Irish whiskey? Find them all, and more, this week when Miami celebrates everyone's favorite green-themed holiday.

This week, South Florida will be home to several St. Patrick’s Day events, from parades and pub crawls to festivals and block parties.

Whether you're Irish or just a fan of the holiday, here are our top picks to help get you in the Irish spirit while celebrating. Festivities are listed in alphabetical order. Please check the exact time and date of events.
click to enlarge
St. Patrick's Day at American Social
American Social photo

American Social Bar & Kitchen

690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
This week, American Social will offer a number of St. Patrick's Day-themed specials at its Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations. The holiday weekend kickoff begins on Thursday, March 16, when guests can start their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early with drink specials like $10 frozen Irish coffee, $8 Jameson drinks and shots, $10 Irish Car Bombs, and $6 Guinness pours. On Friday, March 17, the restaurant will host its St. Patrick's Day party starting at 9 p.m., featuring a live DJ and continued drink specials. On Saturday, March 18, American Social's "Kegs & Eggs" Irish-themed brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering limited-time dishes like Irish eggs Benedict with corned beef and charred cabbage or French toast topped with mascarpone, apple butter, and a Jameson cold-brew syrup.
click to enlarge
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant photo

JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant St. Patrick's Day Street Festival

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-209-0609
johnmartinsmiami.com
One of the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is with the return of the JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant street festival. On Friday, one of the city's largest St. Patrick’s Day events will return to Miracle Mile. This year, the restaurant has partnered with the city of Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate to host its 30th year, taking place from 4 p.m. to midnight. Guests can enjoy Irish food like bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beer burgers, and JohnMartin’s signature chicken wings, along with an all-day drink special that get attendees a free Harp lager with the purchase of any Irish whiskey shot. The event is free to attend, and features live bands, entertainment, bar stations, games, and more. Guests who RSVP on Eventbrite will receive a complimentary shot and glass bead necklace upon arrival.
click to enlarge
Crawl With Us photo

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

crawlwith.us/miami
Why choose one bar to celebrate St. Patty's Day when you can stop at half a dozen? This St. Patrick's Day, join the sixth-annual Crawl With Us St. Patrick's Day pub crawl on Friday, March 17. (A second crawl will take place Saturday, March 18.) The event is an open format, meaning you can hop around to each venue at your own pace. Each $25 ticket will give attendees access to the event on both days. Tickets include several free drinks, a custom St. Patrick's Day badge and lanyard, waived cover fee at venue stops, discounted food and drink specials at each participating bar or restaurant, access to an exclusive crawl-only after-party, and a branded stadium cup (first 400 check-ins). Stops include Veza Sur, Wynwood Brewing, Le Chick, the Joint of Miami, Shots Miami, and Cerveceria La Tropical.
click to enlarge
The Pub photo

St. Patrick's Day at the Pub

237 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines
954-430-4230
experiencethepub.com/pembroke-pines
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all day long at the Pub at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. On Friday, March 17, the restaurant will feature live music, drink specials, and tons of authentic Irish specialty dishes, including their famous fish and chips. Wristbands will be available starting at 11 a.m. A $5 cover charge will start at 4 p.m.
click to enlarge
Kush Hospitality photo

Tobacco Road

650 South Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3120
kushhospitality.com
Brickell will have its very own St. Patrick’s Day block party from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, March 17. This week, head to the legendary Tobacco Road, where Kush Hospitality will host the event set to take over the entire city block. The party will feature live music, St. Patrick’s-themed games, a selfie station dubbed the "Wall of Patricks," dunk tanks, themed food, a VIP garden chill area, and — as you'd expect — green beer. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite. Guests must RSVP for free entry before 7 p.m., or purchase a $15 ticket for entry, Irish party favors, and first beer; a $25 ticket for free entry and two beers; or a $50 VIP ticket for free entry, first beer and shot, access to a private lounge, an exclusive bar, and private restrooms.
click to enlarge
Grab your friends and head out to the Wharf Fort Lauderdale for St. Patrick's Day.
Photo courtesy of the Whart Fort Lauderdale

The Wharf St. Patrick's Day Festival

114 SW N. River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com
Head to the Wharf for its annual St. Patrick's Day festival at their Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations. On March 17, the waterfront venue will host its St. Patrick's Day celebration starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, drink specials, and lots of green everything. Guests can get a free Harplager when they buy any Irish whiskey, be it a shot or in a cocktail. The event is free to attend, but guests who RSVP via Eventbrite for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations will receive a free shot glass while supplies last.
click to enlarge
Wynwood Marketplace photo

Wynwood Marketplace St. Patrick's Day Block Party

2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami
305-461-2700
wynwood-marketplace.com
Wynwood Marketplace will host its St. Patrick's Day celebration block party. The event is best known for its glasses of green beer, Instagram-worthy photo wall installations, live music, and Irish-themed eats and drinks from the venue's various vendors. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and ends at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Guests who RSVP to the Eventbrite receive a free green beer at entry.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
Bar Exam 2023

This Week's Issue

