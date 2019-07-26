Lincoln Road Restaurants Highlight Their 2019 Miami Spice Menus

Miami Spice kicks off August 1 and runs through the end September, with three-course lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, although some restaurants, at their discretion, offer more than three courses.

Though most Lincoln Road Miamians consider Lincoln Road a tourist destination, there are a trio of restaurants — Meat Market, Juvia and Chotto Matte —offering solid Miami Spice menus. New Times was invited for a complimentary Miami Spice preview, and there were plenty of highlights.

EXPAND 10-ounce prime Ribeye steak at Meat Market Courtesy of Meat Market

Meat Market. Executive chef Sean Brasel says of his Miami Spice offerings, "this year we kept it a bit simpler, concentrating on flavors showcasing the ingredients and proteins, not sticking to the same menu year in and year out."

The dinner menu features a choice of six appetizers including east coast oysters, Wagyu beef dumplings, tuna tartare (additional $10), celery root hummus and stir fried beef, local farm salad, or local daily ceviche. Entree choices are a 10-ounce prime ribeye steak and bone marrow served with short rib marmalade and wood grilled sour toast, a six-ounce Meat Market filet mignon, Snake River Farms Wagyu bavette steak, or crab encrusted ocean blue cobia. For dessert, order a slice of Fireman Derek's red velvet cake with vanilla ice cream topped with salted caramel sauce. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Sunday to Friday and for dinner Sunday to Thursday at 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.

EXPAND Chotto Matte's Branzino Ceviche Courtesy of Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte. For Miami Spice, executive chef Jordan Sclare takes extra care with Chotto Matte's ceviche. "We know South Beach loves a good ceviche so we offer a unique preparation where we use Japanese techniques and cut the piece into thin pieces of sashimi. It's marinated in lemon juice and our ceviche sauce which is our special secret recipe."

A Miami Spice meal starts with crunchy canchas (Peruvian corn puffs) and yuca and sweet potato chips with guacamole and yellow tomato salsa. Diners can choose from two select groups. Group one choices include Chotto ceviche, warm beef tataki (normally $16), or baby spinach salad. Group two options include corvina con crema de maiz with white fish, truffle oil and cilantro; pollo den miso (normally $20) with carrot, daikon, and yellow chili salsa; or calabacin a la parilla with zucchini, pickled shallots, sweet potato spaghetti and chili sauce. Dessert is a choice of Peruvian chocolate crema with honeycomb, dulce de leche and Suntory whisky, or brulee de la passion almond cake with aji amarillo and guava sorbet. Miami Spice offered for lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday at 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 690-0743; chotto-matte.com/miami.

EXPAND Juvia's chocolate tart with caramel sauce Photo by Josie Gulliksen

Juvia. At brunch choose from appetizers like watermelon salad with feta cheese, Caesar salad with parmesan crumbles, or avocado tortilla chips with a poached egg. Entrees include a choice of chicken saltado with jasmine rice, sunny side up egg and red onion; huevos rancheros, or a croque monsieur. Dessert is either a chocolate tart, vanilla panna cotta, or strawberry salsa with lychee sorbet.

Juvia's corporate chef Kaoru Chang wanted to offer a Miami Spice dinner that was, "fresh and light during the summer and incorporated local products like mango". Appetizer choices including crispy Wagyu gyoza, tuna tostada with aji amarillo, Caesar salad, or shrimp anticucho with olive aioli. Entrees include charred mushrooms with watermelon radish, vegetables fricassee, and red onion shisho vinaigrette; chicken au jus with polenta cake, cippolini onions, and micro cilantro; and lamb shank with mashed potato, tomato confit and adobo sauce. Desserts are the same as for brunch. Miami Spice offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday and for dinner nightly at 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.