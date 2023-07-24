Miami New Times Is Looking for a Food Editor

Navigation
July 24, 2023

Miami New Times has an immediate opening for an experienced journalist to creatively direct our local coverage of food and restaurants, expand and diversify our online audience, and establish and manage a formal intern program for food writing and social engagement.

The food editor assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts, recruits and supervises writers, and produces special projects. This is a full-time union position, with competitive salary and benefits; the salary is $50K+.

Qualified candidates must demonstrate:
  • A sophisticated understanding of food
  • Superior editing skills and story judgment
  • Writing that is well-reported and engaging
Applicants should submit a cover letter explaining the sources of their culinary knowledge, details of their editing and/or management experience, and their proposed approach to assembling a food section. They should include a résumé and links to three examples of their best work and send to: [email protected].
Tom Finkel began his journalism career in Miami in 1989, when New Times, then a fledgling weekly, hired him as a proofreader. He left as managing editor nine years later, only to return in 2019, having served in the meantime as editor-in-chief of City Pages in Minneapolis, Riverfront Times in St. Louis, and the Village Voice in New York City.
