Miami New Times Is Looking for a Food Editor

Miami New Times
has an immediate opening for an experienced journalist to creatively direct our local coverage of food and restaurants, expand and diversify our online audience, and establish and manage a formal intern program for food writing and social engagement.
The food editor assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts, recruits and supervises writers, and produces special projects. This is a full-time union position, with competitive salary and benefits; the salary is $50K+.
Qualified candidates must demonstrate:
- A sophisticated understanding of food
- Superior editing skills and story judgment
- Writing that is well-reported and engaging
Applicants should submit a cover letter explaining the sources of their culinary knowledge, details of their editing and/or management experience, and their proposed approach to assembling a food section. They should include a résumé and links to three examples of their best work and send to: [email protected]
.