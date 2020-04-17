Detroit-Style Pizza, Free Meals, All-Day Brunch, and Other Food Events This Weekend

The closure of local restaurant dining rooms and bars hasn't stopped some spots from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community.

This weekend, Miamians can enjoy a Detroit-style pizza delivery pop-up, all-day brunch delivery, and a virtual farmers' market. Plus, Chug's will transform into a grocery store, and Phuc Yea will offer a sancocho pho dinner special.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Square Pie City

Square Pie City Pickup Pop-Up at Babe Froman Fine Sausages

Detroit-style pizza concept Square Pie City is doing pickup pop-ups at Babe Froman Fine Sausages every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Take a break from cooking and satisfy your craving for the delicious, thick crust of a Detroit-style square pie. Be sure to order ahead on Square Pie City's website — they go fast. If you miss your window of opportunity, Square Pie City will be at Boxelder Craft Beer Market in Wynwood from 3 to 6 the following afternoon. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Babe Froman Fine Sausages, 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; squarepiecity.com.

Niven Patel Photo by CandaceWest.com

Free Family Meals at Ghee Indian Kitchen

Restaurant industry workers who've been laid off can pick up a free family meal at Ghee Indian Kitchen this Saturday. Pre-order and choose a preferred pickup time. Meals include roasted beef biryani, local vegetables, and raita. Each ticket is valid for one to-go container, which is enough to feed two. Pickup will be available at Ghee Dadeland, with time slots that respect social-distancing mandates. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Ghee Downtown Dadeland, 8965 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 305-968-1850; gheemiami.com.

Photo courtesy of Eating House

Weekend Brunch Takeout From Eating House

Eating House's brunch is available for pickup and delivery all weekend. Expect house favorites such as tater tots with Coca-Cola ketchup ($6); carbonara breakfast sandwiches stuffed with fried eggs, bacon, cheddar, black truffle cream, and crispy potato sticks ($11); Cap'n Crunch pancakes with vanilla butter, condensed milk syrup, and candied cereal ($13); and brunch poutine with seasoned fries, bacon, truffle gravy, and two fried eggs ($12). 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghouse.com.

EXPAND Photo by TheWandertog

Phuc Yea's Sancocho Pho Dinner To-Go

Phuc Yea's Sanchoco Sunday meal — a collection of traditional Colombian dishes by chef/owner Cesar Zapata fused with Vietnamese inspiration — is available for delivery and pickup. Expect "sanchocho pho," containing a whole-smoked beef rib, brisket, meatballs, corn, yuca, and lemongrass chili oil. Each order ($65), which feeds two, also comes with beef empanadas with lemongrass cilantro dipping sauce; cheese and yuca buns with Chinese sausage butter; and tater tots with sausage. Craving dessert? Add croissant bread pudding, made with dulce de leche rum sauce, shaved coconut, and chocolate, to your order. Sunday, April 18, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Ordering ahead is suggested.

EXPAND How many pastelitos can you devour? Photo courtesy of Ariete

Grocery Pickup at Chug's

Can't find everything at the supermarket? Chug’s Cuban Diner in Coconut Grove is selling groceries for pickup and delivery. Items include fresh produce, dry goods, beer, and wine. Meal kits are also available and include calabaza soup, pizza; roast chicken; and steak and vegetable mixed grills. Breakfast kits contain eggs with brioche, seasonal jam, and bacon, or pancakes with guava and cream cheese sauce. Step-by-step instructions and demos can be found on Instagram (@chugsdiner). Also available for pickup are ventanita items such as pastelitos, croquetas, and cafecito. Orders can be placed by calling 786-534-8722. Additional menu and delivery updates can be found on Chug’s Instagram page. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-534-8722; chugsdiner.com.

Shop for vegetables at a virtual farmers' market. Photo by Karli Evans

Virtual Farmers' Market at the Arsht Center

This weekend, select locally grown, seasonal, certified-organic produce, along with eggs and raw farm honey, and pick it up at the Arsht Center on Monday. The weekly farmers' market has gone virtual, allowing customers to order items through the Urban Oasis Project. Offerings include sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, carrots, assorted radishes, orange and purple sweet potatoes, spring onions, garlic chives, and dried fruit. Orders will be bagged and ready for drive-thru pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Ziff Ballet Opera House valet ramp, located on NE 13th Street between NE Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. Email art@urbanoasisproject.org for more info, and place orders at urbanoasisproject.org.