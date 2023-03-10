A Guide to the Extreme Food You'll be Eating at the Miami-Dade Youth Fair 2023

There's been a shift at the Miami-Dade Youth Fair over the last few years, with food becoming a focal point in a way it hadn't been before. Social media and television shows like Cooking Channel's Carnival Eats have made extreme foods like fried candy and doughnut burgers popular with foodies.
Food vendors are now encouraged to think outside the box when it comes to their offerings, and guests can find a list of new foods via the Youth Fair's app and "Fun Guide" pamphlet.
It won't be long before food becomes the focal point of the fair, according to Youth Fair president Eddie Cora.
"Food became big in the last six or seven years," says Cora. "We went from a place where people can get their fair staples to this becoming an 87-acre food court. And it hasn't slowed down. I'm going to say that within the next couple of years, food will be our main driver of revenue. It appeals to a larger group. Not everyone comes to ride the rides, but everyone comes to eat."
What will patrons be eating at this year's Youth Fair, which runs from March 16 to April 9 at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds?
According to Cora, roasted corn and elephant ears are always the two best sellers. Turkey legs are also popular fair staples. For some reason, pickle-related foods are trending in the fair industry. And then there are the 16 foods that are new to the Youth Fair.
The most interesting newcomer is the Miami Cuban funnel cake sandwich from the Best Around. Picture Spanish pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and dill pickles sandwiched between funnel cakes rather than bread. The whole thing is topped with guava or mango marmalade.
"Mama Jane, who works for the Best Around, has appeared on Cooking Channel's Carnival Eats several times," Cora says. "She's constantly playing around with things and seeing what she can come up with."
"Some people on the staff tried it and thought it was interesting," says Cora. "It's not what you think. It's not this briny thing — just different."
Speaking of pickles, Chester's Gators & Tators is introducing "Dillycious" loaded pickles this year. They're fried pickle fries bathed in cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.
If you like your fair desserts fried, there's the new "Wizard's" deep-fried milkshake. CLK Enterprises deep-fries butterscotch ice cream and tops it with caramel sauce and whipped cream. Another fried dessert option is Churromania's banana wedged into a churro with guava and cream cheese (AKA the "Cu-banano").
Want something with a little spice?
Angela's International sells a Mexican street corn pizza with buttered sweet corn, Tajin seasoning, and mayo drizzle. Fazackerly Fudge has topped the traditional cherry candy apple with chili-lime seasoning. Elote Lovers serves corn in a cup topped with hot Cheetos, chili powder, queso fresco, and your choice of beef or chicken.
You can vote for your favorite new food on the Youth Fair app or website, but you only get one vote and can only vote while at the fairgrounds. Last year's winner was the deep-fried flan from the Best Around.
"People doubted us. They thought we couldn't do it. But we found the right flan and the right recipe. And it was awesome," Cora says proudly.
Some foods intended to be one-offs end up being brought back year after year, including the Krispy Kreme doughnut burger and a pizza topped with pickles. But in most cases, one-offs remain one-offs, so you'll want to try these new foods while you can. Next year there will be another list of buzzy new foods.
Asked what he would like to see from the Youth Fair's new foods in the future, Cora says he's always looking for more variety.
"Variety builds more competition in terms of creativity," Cora says. "You get different foods in there, and the vendors will start to feed off each other. They will see what sells at other places and try to put a spin on it.
We want to create a food court you can't get anywhere else."
Miami-Dade Youth Fair. Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, April 9, at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 305-223-7060; thefair.me. General admission is $5 to $16; kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and older get in free. Unlimited rides pass is $30 to $40.