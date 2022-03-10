Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer & Wine

Miami's Breweries Band Together to Celebrate Unseen Creatures' Second Anniversary

March 10, 2022 9:00AM

Sixteen of Miami's independent craft brewers banded together to brew a collaboration stout in honor of Unseen Creatures' second anniversary.
Sixteen of Miami's independent craft brewers banded together to brew a collaboration stout in honor of Unseen Creatures' second anniversary. Photo by Nicole Danna
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending cofounder Marco Leyte-Vidal recalls the exact beer that inspired him and his wife, Vicky, to explore the world of brewing.

"I spent so much of my early years as a homebrewer trying to re-create that beer, and I just realized I never would," Marco tells New Times. "Once that hit me, I was off to the races to create my own Sierra Nevada Pale Ale."

That early brew — now one of Unseen Creatures' house table beers — opened the brewer's eyes to where his place was among the city's growing craft beer scene. After several years of homebrewing, Marco gained traction with the local craft beer community for his farmhouse-style beers, propelling him toward his dream of opening an independent operation in the city he calls home.

Now, Leyte-Vidal will celebrate Unseen Creatures' second anniversary.

More important, adds Leyte-Vidal, his anniversary plans are a thank-you to anyone who spent even a dollar at the Miami tasting room, lent a helping hand during tough times, or provided an ear for the young couple to share their fears and concerns. It also celebrates the team that stayed strong despite months of operating restrictions during the pandemic.

"The idea is to celebrate not just how far we've come as a brewery, but all of us as a community," Leyte-Vidal tells New Times. "This year's celebration is all about the community — not just the fans, but industry people, too. Having opened right before the start of the pandemic, we would not have even been here to celebrate two years without their support."

To that end, the brewer chose to ring in his second anniversary by inviting each of Miami's independent brewers to take part in a two-part beer collaboration. Participating local breweries include J. Wakefield, Lincoln's Beard, Ceiba, MIA, Tripping Animals, Spanish Marie, King Fox, Shojo, Beat Culture, Prison Pals, The Tank, Biscayne Bay, and Unbranded.

Their mission: Brew a massive stout worthy of its Miami inspiration.

The resulting 16-brewery collaboration culminates later this month with the release of two bottled stouts. Using the same base stout, the brewers treated two batches separately, creating "Magic City Pride," a 12.5 percent ABV, flan-inspired imperial stout.; and "Locked Arms," a 12.5 percent ABV, Oreo-inspired imperial stout.

Both anniversary beers will be available on draft and for purchase for $20 each during Unseen Creatures' second-anniversary celebration taking place Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19 at the Miami brewery and taproom. There are limited quantities available.

During the four-day event, Unseen Creatures' anniversary week will serve to highlight everything Miami, from local musicians and business owners to food and beverage vendors. Festivities cover a variety of taproom specials and themed activities, ranging from an all-day happy hour on Wednesday to the stout release on Friday and a "Bikes, BBQ, and Beer" Argentine-style grill-off on Saturday. For details, visit Unseen Creatures' Instagram.

"We are nothing without our community," sums up Marco. "This is our 'cheers' to Miami and our way of showing our appreciation and support for those who have supported us."

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending Two-Year Anniversary. Wednesday, March 16, through Saturday, March 19, at 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; 786-332-2903; unseencreatures.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Paint + Posterity

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation