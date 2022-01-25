Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Desserts

Miami's Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Foodies

January 25, 2022 9:00AM

Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake.
Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake. Photo courtesy of Mo's Bundt Cakes
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Sure, you can grab some gas-station flowers at the last minute, but why not treat your beloved to something they can enjoy to the very last bite?

Below, listed in alphabetical order by business name, are the ten best Miami edible options to give your sweetheart this Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone, at every price point.
click to enlarge Ana-Cacao/'s truffle box. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ANA-CACAO
Ana-Cacao/'s truffle box.
Photo courtesy of Ana-Cacao

Ana-Cacao

9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
786-230-9797
@ana.cacao

Ana-Cacao has put together two special truffle boxes for Valentine’s Day. The bite-size treats are plant-based, gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. They're available in four varieties: hazelnut, pistachio, raspberry-lemon, and coco-piña with white chocolate. A seven-truffle box costs $15, while a 16-truffle box costs $32. Available for pickup only. Order by February 9 by emailing [email protected]
click to enlarge Casa Fete's V-Day treats. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CASA FETE
Casa Fete's V-Day treats.
Photo courtesy of Casa Fete

Casa Fete

999 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-642-2251
casafete.com

Tell your sweetheart you love them with Casa Fete's Sevillana Box, a six-piece box of wafers filled with dulce de leche, then dipped in milk, white, and dark Belgian chocolate ($24). Other sweet options include the shop's six-piece “White Cinnamon S´mores Bite Box” ($19) and a "Mix Tube" of treats ($19.50). Order by February 13 for Valentine's Day delivery.
click to enlarge The "I Want It All" brownie from Eat Me Guilt Free. - PHOTO COURTESY OF EAT ME GUILT FREE
The "I Want It All" brownie from Eat Me Guilt Free.
Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free

4600 SW 71st Ave., Miami
305-640-5205
eatmeguiltfree.com

Remind your favorite health-conscious person of your love with a gift of Eat Me Guilt Free protein-loaded goodies. Gift your Valentine with a box of 12 “Fast Love” metallic-red covered chocolate brownies ($30), or the “I Want It All” flavor-packed variety box of a dozen brownies ($38). Orders must be placed via the website (no walk-in shopping).
click to enlarge A chocolate heart from Garcia-Nevett. - PHOTO BY LESLIE GABALDON
A chocolate heart from Garcia-Nevett.
Photo by Leslie Gabaldon

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

7312 SW 57th Ave., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com

Garcia Nevett's special Valentine’s collection of “Heart Boxes” is done in decoupage and collage techniques and comes filled with mouthwatering gourmet chocolates ($80). The Venezuelan chocolatiers also offer a box of mini Nutella hearts for $20 and packets of a dozen truffles for $25. The treats are available for pickup and delivery. The last day to place a Valentine's Day delivery order is Wednesday, February 9.
click to enlarge G.L.O.W.'s Valentine's Day FroYo Pop Trio - PHOTO BY REID HARRISON STUDIOS
G.L.O.W.'s Valentine's Day FroYo Pop Trio
Photo by Reid Harrison Studios

G.L.O.W.

97 NW 25th St., Miami
305-200-3294
glowforgood.com

G.L.O.W. in Wynwood is featuring a Valentine's Day frozen yogurt pop trio in passionfruit, vanilla, and chocolate ($18). (Vegan options are also available.) Profits are donated to charities that support girls' empowerment. Stop in or place an order by phone by February 14.
click to enlarge Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MO'S BUNDT CAKES
Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake.
Photo courtesy of Mo's Bundt Cakes

Mo’s Bundt Cakes

Delivery only
mosbundtcakes.com

Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet bundt cake is a great way to sweeten the time you’ll spend with your loved ones this year ($35). The online bakery also features a triple chocolate cake bundt ($29) and an assortment of four or six cake jars ($23-$39.50).
click to enlarge OMG Cake from Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros - PHOTO COURTESY OF OH MY GOSH! BRIGADEIROS
OMG Cake from Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros
Photo courtesy of Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros

Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros

6912 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-817-2132
and
2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrigadeiros.com

Cake aficionados will love the OMG Cake, a vanilla-based cake filled with brigadeiro chocolate and  topped with strawberries. The nine-inch cake serves eight to fifteen people and costs $65. Orders can be placed starting on February 5 through the website or by calling either shop.
click to enlarge Salmon is sexy. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OSHĒN SALMON
Salmon is sexy.
Photo courtesy of Oshēn Salmon

Oshen Salmon

305-261-2417
oshensalmon.com

Valentine’s Day may be a big day for sweets, but some might prefer sustainable seafood. Oshen's salmon-delivery options are eco-friendly and come with suggested recipes, to boot. Gifts include the "One Night Stand" box, packed with four portions of salmon ($45); and the "Ocean's Twelve," a dozen frozen portions weighing six ounces each ($75). Whether enjoying all the salmon on V-Day or saving some for the next romantic date night, this is a gift that adds a touch of savory elegance. Nationwide shipping is available.
click to enlarge Sugar Factory's "Sweetheart Treat" basket. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SUGAR FACTORY
Sugar Factory's "Sweetheart Treat" basket.
Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory

sugarfactory.com

Sugar Factory packed a variety of candy gummies, chocolate bars, Valentine’s Day-themed candy, and a signature rubber duckie into a Sweetheart Treat gift basket. The basket, priced at $39, can be ordered on the Sugar Factory website until February 6. National shipping is available.
click to enlarge Gourmet Gift Box by Chèvre Miami at Vecino's Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VECINO'S MARKET
Gourmet Gift Box by Chèvre Miami at Vecino's Market.
Photo courtesy of Vecino's Market

Vecino’s Market

VecinosMarket.com

Vecino’s "Thinking of You" kit includes the perfect building blocks for a romantic evening. Set the mood with a candle labeled "Make Love Not War" from Wynwood's boutique store Frangipani, followed by a toast with Adami Garbel brut prosecco. Finish with a sweet ending of a raw chocolate bar ($45). A gourmet gift box by Chèvre Miami is also available, featuring a combo of European specialty cheeses, accompanied by Rustic Bakery organic sourdough crackers and truffle honey ($75). Both options are available on the market’s website.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
10 Local Rappers to Watch in 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation