The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety from uncle Max's nonstop rants or Aunt Susan's nosy questions, call an Uber and stop by one of these Miami bars for a Turkey Day pick-me-up.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchmiami.com It's not even noon, and you already feel like getting out of the house? Lucky for you, Batch opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year — and stays open until 1 a.m., just in case you want to go back for an after-turkey nightcap.
Blackbird Ordinary729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com This Brickell bar is always open, even on Thanksgiving. A longtime Miami favorite, this cocktail den will open at 3 p.m. and serves until close at 5 a.m., just in time for drinking away those turkey tryptophan effects.
Eddie's Place12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971Eddie's Place is the place to be on any holiday, especially Thanksgiving. As one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, stop by here before — or after — your Thanksgiving meal, and by the time you leave everyone will feel like a second family. Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Empire Social Lounge1106 S Miami Ave., Miami
786-622-2220
empiresociallounge.comLooking for a place to truly escape the Thanksgiving Day family get-together? Head to Empire Social Lounge where you can find more than 2,500 cigars and 230 whiskeys to help you wind down and relax. Both Empire Social's Brickell and Downtown Dadeland locations will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it the perfect place to enjoy a proper post-turkey digestif.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4760
fontainebleau.com Maybe you don't like turkey. Or maybe you're not in the mood to deal with family, and Friendsgiving isn't on your to-do list. You can always pretend you're on vacation, instead, and head to the Fontainebleau. The hotel's three venues will be open regular hours, including Bleau Bar (noon to 2 a.m.), Arkadia (5 to 11 p.m.), and Hakkasan (5:30 to 11 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.
Mac's Club Deuce222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com If you want to sneak a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities, Mac's Club Deuce has you covered. It tops the list as one of Miami's oldest bars and opens at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com Dinner didn't go as planned? Mama might be mad, but she won't be at Mama Tried. Forget your troubles and head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 10 p.m. and serves until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Mayami Wynwood127 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-660-1341
mayamiwynwood.comWant a full Thanksgiving meal without the work? Head to Mayami Wynwood, which is offering a Thanksgiving feast complete with appetizers, sides, and dessert available for pick-up before noon on Wednesday and Thursday. Just want to drink, or eat anything other than turkey? They'll also be open and serving from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Minibar418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-690-1858
minibarmiami.com The bar inside the Meridian Hotel in South Beach will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. for post-turkey fun and drinks on Thanksgiving Day.
Sweet Liberty237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.comNowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day? Sweet Liberty is there for you. Starting at 6 p.m., the Miami Beach hotspot will be keeping with tradition again this year, serving up tasty libations alongside free turkey dinners (until the food runs out) to anyone who bellies up to the bar on Thursday.