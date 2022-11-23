Support Us

The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

November 23, 2022 9:00AM

Hungry (for anything but turkey)? Batch Gastropub Miami has you covered on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones.

But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.

When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety from uncle Max's nonstop rants or Aunt Susan's nosy questions, call an Uber and stop by one of these Miami bars for a Turkey Day pick-me-up.
click to enlarge
Batch Gastropub will be open in Miami on Thanksgiving Day.
Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchmiami.com
It's not even noon, and you already feel like getting out of the house? Lucky for you, Batch opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year — and stays open until 1 a.m., just in case you want to go back for an after-turkey nightcap.
click to enlarge
Blackbird Ordinary will be serving up drinks on Thanksgiving Day.
Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com
This Brickell bar is always open, even on Thanksgiving. A longtime Miami favorite, this cocktail den will open at 3 p.m. and serves until close at 5 a.m., just in time for drinking away those turkey tryptophan effects.
click to enlarge
Eddie's Place is aways open — and that means Thanksgiving Day.
Eddie's Place

12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971
Eddie's Place is the place to be on any holiday, especially Thanksgiving. As one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, stop by here before — or after — your Thanksgiving meal, and by the time you leave everyone will feel like a second family. Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
click to enlarge
Empire Social Lounge

1106 S Miami Ave., Miami
786-622-2220
empiresociallounge.com
Looking for a place to truly escape the Thanksgiving Day family get-together? Head to Empire Social Lounge where you can find more than 2,500 cigars and 230 whiskeys to help you wind down and relax. Both Empire Social's Brickell and Downtown Dadeland locations will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it the perfect place to enjoy a proper post-turkey digestif.
click to enlarge
The Fontainebleau's Bleau Bar
Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4760
fontainebleau.com
Maybe you don't like turkey. Or maybe you're not in the mood to deal with family, and Friendsgiving isn't on your to-do list. You can always pretend you're on vacation, instead, and head to the Fontainebleau. The hotel's three venues will be open regular hours, including Bleau Bar (noon to 2 a.m.), Arkadia (5 to 11 p.m.), and Hakkasan (5:30 to 11 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge
The "Deuce"
Mac's Club Deuce

222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com
If you want to sneak a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities, Mac's Club Deuce has you covered. It tops the list as one of Miami's oldest bars and opens at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge
Mama Tried is always open on holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Mama Tried

207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com
Dinner didn't go as planned? Mama might be mad, but she won't be at Mama Tried. Forget your troubles and head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 10 p.m. and serves until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge
Mojitos at Mayami
Mayami Wynwood

127 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-660-1341
mayamiwynwood.com
Want a full Thanksgiving meal without the work? Head to Mayami Wynwood, which is offering a Thanksgiving feast complete with appetizers, sides, and dessert available for pick-up before noon on Wednesday and Thursday. Just want to drink, or eat anything other than turkey? They'll also be open and serving from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge
Minibar will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Minibar

418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-690-1858
minibarmiami.com
The bar inside the Meridian Hotel in South Beach will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. for post-turkey fun and drinks on Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge
Sweet Liberty is open Thanksgiving Day and serving up free turkey (while it lasts).
Sweet Liberty

237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Nowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day? Sweet Liberty is there for you. Starting at 6 p.m., the Miami Beach hotspot will be keeping with tradition again this year, serving up tasty libations alongside free turkey dinners (until the food runs out) to anyone who bellies up to the bar on Thursday.
