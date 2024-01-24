Miami and Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Make Yelp List of Best Eats in the U.S. 2024

For South Florida locals, it's no surprise that seven South Florida restaurants made the list, with a Coral Gables gem making it to the top five — a delicious (and impressive) feat.
Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024 list has been revealed, and this year it features a variety of places and cuisines, along with new restaurants and returning favorites from previous years. In Florida, a total of 13 restaurants were mentioned, including Mio's Grill & Cafe in St. Petersburg, Edoboy in Orlando, Bayshore Mediterranean Grill in Tampa, and Abstrakt Filipino Essence in Jacksonville Beach.
While you can always visit these restaurants if you ever head up north, seven South Florida spots made it to the list (and if the Miami traffic gods are on your side, the drive will be much shorter).
Without further ado, head to Fort Lauderdale for a cocktail bar or some Asian-fusion fare, taste the top-rated pizza in Boca Raton, or discover the Coral Gables hidden gem that made it to the top five of this year's list. Below, find the winning seven spots in order of its ranking on Yelp's 2024 list.
Fratellino Ristorante (#5)786-452-0068
264 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
facebook.com/fratellinoristorante1 This Italian staple in the Gables owned by Beto DiCarlo is no stranger to Yelpers, as it ranked number one on Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022 and number eight on the 2023 list. Finally, the family-owned local spot was recognized in the country's top 100 eats list, earning the fifth spot with nearly 1,500 five-star reviews on Yelp. The restaurant serves classic Italian dishes and homemade pasta made with DiCarlo’s family recipes. Highlight dishes include his father’s signature ossobuco alla Milanese, a veal shank served over a creamy Champagne risotto, fresh burrata, imported Chilean sea bass, and the restaurant's show-stopper tiramisu that was said to "ruin all other tiramisus" for Yelper Ginger S. Lunch served Monday through Saturday noon to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner served Monday through Sunday 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro (#34)1441 S. Dixie Hwy. W., Pompano Beach
954-781-4211
amysfrenchbakerybistro.comAccording to Yelpers, head to Amy's French Bakery & Bistro in Pompano Beach for a top-rated bistro with beachy vibes and breakfast pastries. In 2019, Amy's earned the 42nd spot in the Top 100 list, and this year the bistro moved up to to the 34th spot. Named after the owner's daughter, the bakery and bistro offers a menu filled with American and French fusions made by co-owner Laurent Demoss, who was trained as a pastry chef in France, while his wife, Silvia Demoss, manages the front of the house. Dish highlights include omelets, a French toast breakfast, chocolate and almond croissants, and the bistro's famous Nutella crepes. Among Yelpers, the restaurant is known for its welcoming service. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Bunbury (#56)55 NE 14th St., Miami
305-333-6929
bunburymiami.com
May L. says this is the "Best Argentinian restaurant in South Florida, hands down." It ranked 77 on 2023's top 100, and the steakhouse climbed up to number 56 in the 2024 list. Owner, chef, sommelier, and designer Paula Costa and her wife, general manager Geraldine Quintero, run the restaurant. The menu highlights native Argentine dishes prepared with Paula’s grandmother’s marinating techniques, including the grilled vacio prime, which is flap steak served with truffle mashed potatoes, and the restaurant's braised short rib al Malbec. Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
How Ya Dough'n (#70)4251 N. Federal Hwy. Ste. 1, Boca Raton
561-617-1579
howyadoughn.com Yelpers are talking up How Ya Dough’n, a pizza spot founded by husband and wife Garett and Gabby Goodman in their backyard during the pandemic in 2020. They started by venturing into pizza-making and sharing the creations with neighbors, after using Instagram to take orders the business bloomed into its first location in Boca Raton and a soon-to-come West Boynton outspot. The pizza shop took spot 70 on the top 100 list with its 12 sourdough pies. Highlights include the "OG pizza," cremini pizza, a pizza with mozzarella, soppressata, pickled chiles, and hot honey, and the pistachio pizza with mozzarella, havarti, truffle oil, pecorino, pistachios, and honey. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
Bulegreen Cafe Yard (#73)3299 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
954-932-3763
bulegreen.usAfter earning a spot on the 2020 Top 100 list, Bulegreen cafe is back right behind the Boca pizza shop at spot 73. The name comes from the Brazilian word bule, the pot used in Brazilian farms and provincial homes to brew coffee at the table. While the green bule brews your coffee, Yelpers say to order the breakfast pillow made of a tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, and bacon with vegan-friendy alternatives, and the signature pão de queijo a Brazilian cheese bread ball made with yucca root flour. Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Twice Removed (#86)3301 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale
754-701-1997
twiceremovedftl.com Twice Removed got Yelpers' votes with the food, ambiance, and a weekly program to ensure locals always have a reason to go. The spot is a cocktail bar serving a menu of eclectic American dishes with heavy international influences, including the traditional Cuban dish ropa vieja, a vegetarian classic gravy poutine, a jerk chicken gyro, and curry chicken. To end it on a sweet note, Yelper Lauren R. says the fried Oreos were the "chef's kiss." Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight.
Kubo Asian Fusion & Bar (#97)745 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-9017
kuboasianstreetfood.comJapanese, Thai, Filipino, and Asian fusion cuisine in an anime-themed dining room is a winning combination because it attracted enough locals to cause a buzz and earn a spot in the 2024 Yelp list. The menu serves popular street foods in a modern setting. Highlighted dishes include the "Kubo Wings" with a choice of Thai sweet chili or Korean barbecue sauce, beef bulgogi, Kubo fried rice made with shrimp, chicken, egg, and pineapple, and Sinigang hot pot, a Filipino stewed sour pork rib soup with cabbage and daikon radish. As for drinks, try the "Tiger Boba" and the "Hey Pikachu." Monday through Friday noon to midnight and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to midnight.