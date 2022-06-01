Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

May 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

June 1, 2022 8:00AM

Former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster and Miami food blogger Starex Smith teamed up to open a restaurant.
Former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster and Miami food blogger Starex Smith teamed up to open a restaurant. Photo by Starex Smith for Smith & Webster
In May, major openings included Smith & Webster — a collaboration between Hungry Black Man Starex Smith and former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster; and Evelyn's at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Two South Florida favorites took a summer hiatus: Anthony's Runway 84 closed for a complete revamp and will reopen in the fall; Sunny's Steakhouse closed for the summer with plans to reopen in the fall with extended dining capabilities.

Fox's Sherron Inn, the beloved South Miami lounge, has announced it will reopen later this summer, as will the Mayfair Hotel in Coconut Grove, renamed Mayfair House Hotel & Garden.
click to enlarge Spain-based Udon specializes in made-to-order Asian-inspired noodle dishes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UDON
Spain-based Udon specializes in made-to-order Asian-inspired noodle dishes.
Photo courtesy of Udon
Openings
click to enlarge Anthony's closed for an extensive renovation. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ANTHONY'S RUNWAY 84
Anthony's closed for an extensive renovation.
Photo courtesy of Anthony's Runway 84
Closings
  • Anthony's Runway 84 (for renovations)
  • Sunny's Steakhouse (summer hiatus)
click to enlarge The original Fox's sign. - PHOTO BY PHILLIP PESSAR VIA FLICKR
The original Fox's sign.
Photo by Phillip Pessar via Flickr
Coming Attractions
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • Balagan - Opening soon
  • Bayshore Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Fox's Sherron Inn - Iconic lounge to reopen
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida.
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
  • Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
La Santa Popola

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation