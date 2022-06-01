May 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Two South Florida favorites took a summer hiatus: Anthony's Runway 84 closed for a complete revamp and will reopen in the fall; Sunny's Steakhouse closed for the summer with plans to reopen in the fall with extended dining capabilities.
Fox's Sherron Inn, the beloved South Miami lounge, has announced it will reopen later this summer, as will the Mayfair Hotel in Coconut Grove, renamed Mayfair House Hotel & Garden.
- Amal. 3480 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-369-0846; amalmiami.com
- Crudo's Art House. 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-392-0054; crudosarthouse.com
- Crusoe Cabana Deluxe. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; crusoewynwood.com
- Evelyn's. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-336-3100; fourseasons.com
- Over Under. 151 E. Flagler St. Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com
- The Rogue Panda. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com
- Smith & Webster. 486 NE 167th St., Miami; 305-333-8272; instagram.com/smithandwebster
- Tough Times Tavern. 537 S. Dixie Hwy., Pompano Beach; toughtimestavern.com
- Udon. 265 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-228-9688; udon.com
- Vale Food Co. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-946-1421; valefoodco.com
- Vinya Table. 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-203-4229; vinyawine.com/coral-gables
- Anthony's Runway 84 (for renovations)
- Sunny's Steakhouse (summer hiatus)
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Balagan - Opening soon
- Bayshore Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Fox's Sherron Inn - Iconic lounge to reopen
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami