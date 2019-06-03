May 2019 Miami Restaurants Openings and Closings

Miami's dining scene exploded in May, when several of the city's best chefs opened much-anticipated eateries.
Brad Kilgore's Ember debuted in the Design District, and Coconut Grove saw the addition of Michael Schwartz's Tigertail + Mary.
Sadly, the city lost several fine establishments, including the Wynwood Yard and Soyka.
This month, Miami looks forward to the opening of Spanglish by Cocktail Cartel and Giorgio Rapicavoli, as well as Boia De, by the owners of La Pollita.
Openings
- Abi Maria. 8860 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-623-6733; barabimaria.com.
- Bellini Restaurant & Bar at the Mr. C Coconut Grove hotel. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.
- Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929; bunburymiami.com.
-
- Cao Bakery. 1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach;305-397-8002; caobakerycafe.com.
- Central Fare at Virgin MiamiCentral. 600 NW 1 Ave., Miami; centralfare.com.
- Croqueta Bar. 10505 SW 40th St., Miami.; doscroquetas.com.
- Ember. 151 NE 41st St., Unit 117, Miami; embermiami.com.
- La Estación American Brasserie. 600 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-490-2949; laestacionmiami.com.
- GoBistro. 315 NE 25th St., Miami; 786-332-3597; eatgobistro.com.
- Gro Wynwood. 2700 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; growynwood.com.
- Honeybee Doughnuts at the Falls. 8888 SW 136th St., Palmetto Bay; 305-238-6867; shopthefalls.com.
- Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ Pop-Up. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami.
- Midtown Creamery. 2690 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-536-2281; midtowncreamery.com.
- Restaurant at W South Beach (RWSB). 2201 Collins Avenue; Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; rwsbmiami.com.
- Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería. 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; salaorestaurant.com.
- The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.
- The Sylvester. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; thesylvesterbar.com.
- Tigertail + Mary. 3312 Mary St., Miami; 305-722-5688; tigertailandmary.com.
- Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
Closings
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Cibo Wine Bar
- Glam Vegan
- La Pollita
- No Name Chinese
- Soyka
- The Wynwood Yard
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Amare - Italian in SoFi
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
- Bar Lab - Opening in downtown Miami
- Beefsteak - José Andrés' food truck will appear at FIU
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Boia De - La Pollita owners opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in Downtown Doral
- El Bagel - opening permanent spot
- Caja Caliente - opening in Coral Gables
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
- Kosushi - Brazilian concept coming to Miami
- La Estación American Brasserie - at Miami Brightline station
- La Sandwicherie - opening in Wynwood and North Beach
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - Opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Pubblica Italiana at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
- Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vinaigrette - Danny Serfer opening a downtown Miami sub shop
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!