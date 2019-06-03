May 2019 Miami Restaurants Openings and Closings

Miami's dining scene exploded in May, when several of the city's best chefs opened much-anticipated eateries.

Brad Kilgore's Ember debuted in the Design District, and Coconut Grove saw the addition of Michael Schwartz's Tigertail + Mary.

Sadly, the city lost several fine establishments, including the Wynwood Yard and Soyka.

This month, Miami looks forward to the opening of Spanglish by Cocktail Cartel and Giorgio Rapicavoli, as well as Boia De, by the owners of La Pollita.

EXPAND Chef Michael Schwartz The Genuine Hospitality Group

Openings



Abi Maria. 8860 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-623-6733; barabimaria.com.

Bellini Restaurant & Bar at the Mr. C Coconut Grove hotel. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929; bunburymiami.com.



Cao Bakery. 1420 Alton Rd, Miami Beach;305-397-8002; caobakerycafe.com .

caobakerycafe.com Central Fare at Virgin MiamiCentral. 600 NW 1 Ave., Miami; centralfare.com.

Croqueta Bar. 10505 SW 40th St., Miami.; doscroquetas.com.

Ember. 151 NE 41st St., Unit 117, Miami; embermiami.com.

La Estación American Brasserie. 600 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-490-2949; laestacionmiami.com.

GoBistro. 315 NE 25th St., Miami; 786-332-3597; eatgobistro.com .

eatgobistro.com Gro Wynwood. 2700 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; growynwood.com.

Honeybee Doughnuts at the Falls. 8888 SW 136th St., Palmetto Bay; 305-238-6867; shopthefalls.com.

Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ Pop-Up. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami.

Midtown Creamery. 2690 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-536-2281; midtowncreamery.com.

Restaurant at W South Beach (RWSB). 2201 Collins Avenue; Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; rwsbmiami.com.

Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería. 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; salaorestaurant.com.

The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.

The Sylvester. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; thesylvesterbar.com.

Tigertail + Mary. 3312 Mary St., Miami; 305-722-5688; tigertailandmary.com.

Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.

EXPAND The Wynwood Yard Photo by Masson Liang

Closings



Cibo Wine Bar

Glam Vegan

La Pollita

No Name Chinese

Soyka

The Wynwood Yard

Pasta at Macchialina Courtesy of Macchialina

Coming Attractions

