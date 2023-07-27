Let Them Eat Baguettes! Marie Blachère Promises Budget-Friendly French Bread and Pastries for All

In Miami, where a high-quality, freshly baked baguette could be considered a hard-to-find luxury, a new French bakery has set out to make it an affordable possibility any day of the week.
It's all thanks to Marie Blachère, a European chain with more than 750 locations in France that has opened its first Miami outpost, bringing the essence of French baking to the Magic City. The opening in Miami's Midtown neighborhood marks the company's third location in the U.S., following two stores in New York.
Originating in Provence in 2004, Marie Blachère has built a reputation around its exceptional baguettes — thick loaves boasting a crusty exterior with ethereal interiors. Now, Miami locals can savor this authentic taste of France for $2.50 per foot-long loaf — a lower price point than what Miamians typically encounter.
According to Jose Alcalay, CEO of Marie Blachère USA, the consistency of taste and quality found in Marie Blachère baguettes and croissants comes from its commitment to using French flour and butter sourced from Normandy's countryside, just as the company does in France.
"Each morning, our team proofs, scores, and bakes the bread fresh in house, ensuring that you get the same baguette as you'd get in France," Alcalay tells New Times.
As part of its commitment to making quality baguettes and pastries accessible to everyone, Marie Blachère uses an aggressive pricing strategy with promotions like its buy three, get one free. And 30 minutes before closing, all remaining items are sold at a 50 percent discount, with the bargain extended to the next day's opening.
While staying true to its heritage, the team behind Marie Blachère has tailored its offerings to the Miami market, introducing savory items like egg and cheese croissants and spinach- and feta-filled pastries. Made-to-order items, such as avocado toast, bowls, and salads, are also available.
A second location is in the works in North Miami, and Alcalay is enthusiastic about bringing Marie Blachère to other cities in the U.S.
"Bread touches every single person, culture, and religion," he says. "It's the basis of many international cuisines. There's something universal about sharing a good piece of bread —- it unites us all. By offering high-quality baked goods at affordable prices, our vision is for every American family to have a high-quality baguette at their table."
Marie Blachère Bakery & Café. 3421 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-522-6200; marieblachereus.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.