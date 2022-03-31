March 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings included Smorgasburg Miami, rooftop bar Rosa Sky, and David Grutman's The Key Club. The much-loved All Day coffeehouse reopened after an extended hiatus.
Nunzio's Miami, a restaurant that has served locals for decades, closed its doors this month.
In April, look forward to Carousel Club, a bar centered on a vintage carousel at Gulfstream Park.
Openings
- Akira Back. 233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-739-1708; akirabackdelray.com
- All Day. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-3447; alldaymia.com
- Big Buns Damn Good Burgers. 301 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-686-8182; eatbigbuns.com
- Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden. 2838 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-673-6925; bottledblondepizzeria.com/Miami
- Crispy Rice, Papi Churro, and Sushi OG at Oasis Wynwood. 2335 N. Miami Ave, Miami; oasiswynwood.com
- Crab du Jour. 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-238-7977; crabdujour.com
- Fendi Caffe. 160 NE 40th St., Miami; fendi.com
- The Key Club. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-521-4969; thekeyclub.com
- The Mad Butcher. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; madbutcher.com
- Pollo Campero. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 833-226-7376; us.campero.com
- Rosa Sky. 115 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-628-1515; rosaskyrooftop.com
- Shoma Bazaar. 9420 NW 41st St., Doral; 786-437-8658; shomabazaar.com
- Smorgasburg Miami. 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami;954-399-1583; smorgasburgmiami.com
- Sugar Factory American Brasserie. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; sugarfactory.com
- Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sugarfactory.com
- Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar. 321 North University Dr., Plantation; 954-999-5559; tacocraft.com
- Whitmans New York. 959 West Ave., Miami Beach; 786-360-1363; whitmansnyc.com
Closings
- Nunzio's Miami
Coming Attractions
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open a seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Bayshore Club - opening in Coconut Grove
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Carousel Club - Bar centered around a carousel opening at Gulfstream
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations