Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

March 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

April 1, 2022 9:00AM

Smorgasburg Miami has opened in Wynwood.
Smorgasburg Miami has opened in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg
In March, restaurants blossomed like spring buds.

Notable openings included Smorgasburg Miami, rooftop bar Rosa Sky, and David Grutman's The Key Club. The much-loved All Day coffeehouse reopened after an extended hiatus.

Nunzio's Miami, a restaurant that has served locals for decades, closed its doors this month.

In April, look forward to Carousel Club, a bar centered on a vintage carousel at Gulfstream Park.
click to enlarge David Grutman has opened The Key Club in Coconut Grove. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY
David Grutman has opened The Key Club in Coconut Grove.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Openings


Closings

  • Nunzio's Miami
click to enlarge The Tony South Beach hotel, home of the old News Cafe — and the new one. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GOLDMAN PROPERTIES
The Tony South Beach hotel, home of the old News Cafe — and the new one.
Photo courtesy of Goldman Properties

Coming Attractions

  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open a seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • Bayshore Club - opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Carousel Club - Bar centered around a carousel opening at Gulfstream
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
  • Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Benny & me

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation