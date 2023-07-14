Pair This New Recipe by Carbone With...a Candle by Drake?

By now, any Miami pasta lover knows it can be a challenge to secure a reservation at Carbone. Since taking up residence on South Beach in 2021, this Major Food Group outpost has become as buzzy as the New York original, attracting celebs aplenty for favorites like its iconic spicy rigatoni.
But if you're having trouble getting a table at Carbone, there's another option: You could try your hand at whipping up a new recipe created by chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone himself.
But wait — there's more: Carbone suggests you pair the dish with a candle. And not just any candle. A candle by Drake.
Drake's candle company, Better World Fragrance House (BWFH) recently asked Carbone to develop an exclusive recipe for its Better World recipe series. The line, "developed with an exclusive technology, made to linger in the air longer and leave a lasting impression," is meant to bring you to the intersection "where delicious culinary flavors meet luxurious scents."
Of the Carby Musk Carbone candle itself, BWFH promises, "The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique" — and, presumably, an ideal foil for ravioli.
Meanwhile, the ravioli sorrentina recipe posted on the BWFH website ostensibly takes about 45 minutes to prep and another five minutes to cook. It involves making fresh pasta dough and a raw tomato sauce, filling the dough with a ricotta mixture, then cooking the ravioli and plating your culinary masterpiece.
Oh, and firing up your Drake’s Carby Musk for the full effect.
The candle retails for $80 on the BWFH website. At the time of this writing, seven customers had logged reviews, averaging 4 out of 5 stars. Comments range from "dissatisfied" to an explanation for "why I am obsessed."
And what does Mario Carbone think of the pairing?
"For me, it's the delicate sweet aroma that comes from the skin of the tomato blended with incredibly floral fresh basil that pairs perfectly with the candle," the BWFH site quotes the chef enthusing.