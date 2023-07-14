Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Pair This New Recipe by Carbone With...a Candle by Drake?

July 14, 2023 9:52AM

Ravioli sorrentina, a recipe concocted by Mario Carbone in Miami (left); Carby Musk candle from Drake's Better World Fragrance House (right)
Ravioli sorrentina, a recipe concocted by Mario Carbone in Miami (left); Carby Musk candle from Drake's Better World Fragrance House (right) Major Food Group photo
By now, any Miami pasta lover knows it can be a challenge to secure a reservation at Carbone. Since taking up residence on South Beach in 2021, this Major Food Group outpost has become as buzzy as the New York original, attracting celebs aplenty for favorites like its iconic spicy rigatoni.

But if you're having trouble getting a table at Carbone, there's another option: You could try your hand at whipping up a new recipe created by chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone himself.

But wait — there's more: Carbone suggests you pair the dish with a candle. And not just any candle. A candle by Drake.

Drake's candle company, Better World Fragrance House (BWFH) recently asked Carbone to develop an exclusive recipe for its Better World recipe series. The line, "developed with an exclusive technology, made to linger in the air longer and leave a lasting impression," is meant to bring you to the intersection "where delicious culinary flavors meet luxurious scents."

Of the Carby Musk Carbone candle itself, BWFH promises, "The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique" — and, presumably, an ideal foil for ravioli.

Meanwhile, the ravioli sorrentina recipe posted on the BWFH website ostensibly takes about 45 minutes to prep and another five minutes to cook. It involves making fresh pasta dough and a raw tomato sauce, filling the dough with a ricotta mixture, then cooking the ravioli and plating your culinary masterpiece.

Oh, and firing up your Drake’s Carby Musk for the full effect.

The candle retails for $80 on the BWFH website. At the time of this writing, seven customers had logged reviews, averaging 4 out of 5 stars. Comments range from "dissatisfied" to an explanation for "why I am obsessed."

And what does Mario Carbone think of the pairing?

"For me, it's the delicate sweet aroma that comes from the skin of the tomato blended with incredibly floral fresh basil that pairs perfectly with the candle," the BWFH site quotes the chef enthusing.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
South Beach Shark Club

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation