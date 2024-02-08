 Lee Schrager on SOBEWFF ’24: "One of the Best Lineups We’ve Ever Had" | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Festivals

Lee Schrager on SOBEWFF '24: "One of the Best Lineups We’ve Ever Had"

The founder of Miami's biggest food festival, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, reflects on 23 years of producing this one-of-a-kind festival.
February 8, 2024
SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager gears up for another year.
SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager gears up for another year. South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
Share this:
What started as a small, one-day event known as the Florida Extravaganza has blossomed into one of the largest food festivals in the United States.

Lee Schrager is the man behind the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) and all that it’s become. Now, more than two decades in, he’s as pumped as ever.

The 2024 edition of SOBEWFF is happening February 22 through 25 at varying venues throughout the 305 and beyond, spanning Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, Wynwood, and points between.

“It’s all still very exciting to me here 23 years later,” he tells New Times. “At this point, we’re always looking to make it better and not necessarily bigger. With that, and for this year, I think we have one of the best lineups we’ve ever had in terms of the level of diversity and talent.”
click to enlarge
Gift the food lover in your life with tickets to the 23rd annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
During its four-day span, there will be more than 100 events and 500-plus chefs and industry personalities converging on South Florida.

Among the events, a standout for Schrager is the festival's own “crown jewel,” the Tribute Dinner, which will honor Italian icon Massimo Bottura, as well as Luca Garavoglia of Campari Group.

Another event Schrager is most looking forward to is the Best of the Best event at the Fontainebleau, which features more than 60 chefs and nearly 70 wineries from around the country.

Plus, the now sold-out and first-of-its-kind Sushi Omakase Collective is slated to bring together some of Miami's best Japanese omakase restaurants, including MILA, Nossa Omakase, and Sushi by Scratch, all under one roof.

“The fact that we continue to attract and secure these big names, I certainly don’t take it for granted,” says Schrager.
click to enlarge A tent with people
Smorgasburg will host a nighttime event at SOBEWFF 2024.
Smorgasburg Miami photo
With nearly two dozen years of experience with the festival (and coming off a record year in terms of sponsorship and consumer sales), Schrager notes that things haven’t necessarily become turnkey for operations. It's always an amazing accomplishment to pull off the festival successfully — and it takes a lot of hard work. However, his team is always up for the challenge.

"People move around, venues change management, and the industry is always changing," he explains. "We’re always looking at new marketing and advertising strategies. Every year is a new year, and we always strive for the best.”

Reflecting on SOBEWFF’s impact on Miami’s culinary scene and how it has helped solidify the Magic City as a foodie city, Schrager has fond memories.

“Twenty-five years ago, it took a long time to decide where to eat; we had very little in-between options,” he says. “Now we have huge names and big companies opening up, with dozens upon dozens of great places to eat every single night. The festival can’t take credit, but it has certainly helped in putting Miami on the culinary map.”

South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25; at various locations; sobewff.org. Ticket prices vary.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

Trending

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

Openings & Closings

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

By Cindy Ferreiro
Colombian Restaurant Brands Are Finding a Second Home in Miami

Food & Drink News

Colombian Restaurant Brands Are Finding a Second Home in Miami

By Luis Gomez
Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

Openings & Closings

Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

Desserts

These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation