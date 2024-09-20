 Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar to Open in September | Miami New Times
Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

What began as a small bakery is now a beloved Miami café chain that's opening in Lauderdale-by-the Sea this September.
September 20, 2024
Crema Gourmet is making its way to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Crema Gourmet is making its way to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The Louis Collection photo
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar has announced the opening of its 14th location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Since 2012, the café chain has expanded in Miami-Dade County and Broward County. Plus, it plans to open in Palm Beach County before the end of the year. The charming café won South Florida's hearts with delicious breakfast options, an inviting ambiance perfect for remote working or catching up with friends, and, of course, good coffee.

The new spot is a short walk from the beach located at 222 Commercial Blvd. Spanning 2,000 square feet, the classic design Crema is already known for features white brick walls, an industrial café-bistro vibe, and indoor and outdoor spaces for a better dining experience.
The chocolate chip pancakes pair perfectly with coffee.
Crema serves an all-day breakfast fare. Some signature items in the morning include Illy espresso-based beverages, a popular salmon omelet, feta cheese and tomato scrambled eggs, the classic breakfast sandwich, tuna toast, and the salmon bagel. Sweet lovers can opt for a pancake breakfast, açaí bowls, oatmeal, or Greek yogurt.

The highlight of the menu is the beverage options, ranging from espresso to teas and specialty lattes such as matcha and chai. Other drinks include a wide selection of smoothies such as the "Popeye" shake, and freshly pressed juices.

As for lunch and dinner, Crema offers handcrafted sandwiches made panini-style with ten-inch white or multigrain baguettes, salads, bowls, soups, and a few penne pasta dishes.

To celebrate the opening, the café will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 23. From noon to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary bites and coffee.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. 222 Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea; cremagourmet.com. Grand opening on Monday, September 23, from noon to 2 p.m.; guests get complimentary bites and coffee.
