Karim Masri, Iconic Miami Restaurateur and Hospitality Legend, Has Died

Legendary South Beach hospitality icon and restaurateur who founded Wall at W South Beach and Mokai has died.
June 7, 2024
From left: Navin Chatani, Nicola Siervo, and the late Karim Masri, visionaries of South Beach.
From left: Navin Chatani, Nicola Siervo, and the late Karim Masri, visionaries of South Beach. Photo by World Red Eye

Karim Masri, a longtime restauranteur and visionary behind some of South Beach's most iconic nightclubs, the former Wall at W South Beach and Mokai, has died.

The late cofounder of Miami Beach-based KNR Hospitality Group and KNR Nightlife Group is highly regarded as a hospitality icon thanks to his contributions to South Beach during its nightlife heyday between the early 1990s and the late 2010s.

KNR Hospitality Group, founded by Masri and partner Nicola Siervo, founded Mokai, Miami Beach's former celebrated nightclub located on 23rd Street, in September 2006. KNR Hospitality Group sold Mokai in 2009.

In the meantime, according to World Red Eye, the group went on to take over food and beverage programming at the Trump SoHo Hotel, the Thompson Hotel in Miami Beach, and then W South Beach, where they later launched Wall, one of South Beach's most iconic nightclubs of the 2010s.

"From Bamboo and the Astor to Mokai and Wall at W South Beach, Karim was a pioneer in the early days of South Beach, helping to transform a once sleepy beach town into the world-class destination it is today," longtime friend of Masri and founder of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, tells New Times. "Karim left his mark, not just on South Beach or Miami, but on hospitality all over the globe. He was one of the kindest souls you would find in this business, and for that, he will never ever be forgotten."
Most recently, Masri's role was managing general partner of KNR Nightlife Group and KNR Hospitality Group alongside partner Nicola Siervo. Masri and Siervo, both nightlife impresarios and restaurateurs who presided over some of the sexiest South Beach clubs since the early 1990s, joined forces in 2005.

On Saturday, June 1, Siervo posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his late friend and business partner of the past 30 years. In his caption, he wrote, in part, "It's been a really hard week and today was a very sad day as we put to rest my dear brother, friend, and partner Karim Masri. Karim is been part of my life for the last 30 years, first as a friend and then as a partner, first at Astor then with KNR."

He went on to note, "I learned so much from Karim that I can say for sure that he made me a better person. Karim was a person with an incredible taste, knowledge...he was always a gentleman, mannered, a real great human being. I will miss him so much. I can't believe he is gone. So early."
In January 2017, Masri "departed [KNR Hospitality Group] amicably to pursue other interests," according to an article by South Beach Magazine.

Masri was laid to rest on Saturday, June 1. May he rest in peace.
