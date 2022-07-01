June 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings this past month included a beachside pop-up by 2 Korean Girls, a new location for Rosie's, and Lion & the Rambler in Coral Gables.
Sadly, Miami lost a host of great watering holes with the closing of Wood Tavern, Las Rosas, Pizza & Beer, and Nightlife Brewing Co.
In July, look out for Sweet Melody Ice Cream in Coral Gables, Trader Joe's in Midtown Miami, and Max'd Out Donuts.
Openings
- 2 Korean Girls. 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; 2koreangirls.com
- Burdo. 2509 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-838-4822; burdomiami.com
- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.1678 NE Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach; 786-629-9225; capriottis.com
- El Secreto Omakase. 3201 Collins Ave. (in the Faena Hotel), Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com
- La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. 9690 NW 41st St., Doral; 786-502-3025; laboulangerieusa.com
- Lion & the Rambler. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd.,Coral Gables; 305-603-7612; lionandtherambler.com.
- Meat N' Bone Kitchen. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami; mnbkitchen.com
- Naf Naf Grill. 213 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines; 954-399-8235; nafnafgrill.com
- Rosie's. 7127 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-631-2496; rosiesmia.com
- Smile Empanadas.2041 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 305-699-1958; smileempanadas.com
Closings
- 800 Degrees
- Las Rosas
- NIghtlife Brewing Co.
- Pizza & Beer
- Wood Tavern
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Balagan - Opening soon
- Bayshore Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- BodegaTaqueria - Locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and more coming soon
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- Eataly - Coming to Miami.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Fox's Sherron Inn - Iconic lounge to reopen
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida.
- Gekko - David Grutman and Bad Bunny opening a Japanese steakhouse.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack. Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant.
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty Donut - Opening in Coconut Grove.
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant.
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sweet Melody - Ice cream scoop shop coming to Coral Gables.
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami