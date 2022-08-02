July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago.
Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson Room in a nod to classic cocktail lounges this past month.
Sadly, July saw a large amount of beloved restaurants closing. Among the casualties are the Beverly Hills Cafe, Della Bowls, Wood Tavern, Las Rosas, and Doraku (which will be missed for its incredible happy hour deals).
Coming up, we're looking forward to Gekko by David Grutman and Bad Bunny, and Max'd Out Donuts.
Openings
- Amazonica. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 954-629-0604; amazonicamiami.com
- Bayshore Club. 3391 Pan American Dr., Miami; 305-504-6667; bayshoreclubmiami.com
- The Blakery. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; theblakeryli.com
- Crab du Jour. 12075 SW 152nd St., Miami; 786-732-4468; crabdujour.com
- Fox's Lounge. 6030 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami; foxslounge.com.
- Giardino Gourmet Salads.1750 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-960-5243; giardinosalads.com
- The Gibson Room. 2224 Coral Way, Miami; 305-570-4311; thegibsonroommiami.com
- Klaw. 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-239-2523; klawrestaurant.com
- Komma Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar. 560 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-216-7230; kommarestaurant.com
- Mazeh. 227 NE Second St., Miami; 786-785-5732; mazehmiami.com
- My Way. 16145 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-952-4957; mywayitaliamsteakhouse.com
- Neya. 9491 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-402-0768; neyarestaurant.com
- Painting With A Twist. 12582 SW 88th St., Miami; 305-3209-7880; paintingwithatwist.com
- Patio Isola. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; casaisolamiami.com
- Playa Bowls. 3111 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 754-240-4943; playabowls.com
- Pura Vida. 244 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; puravidamiami.com
- Saloni Bar by Meraki. 140 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-536-2400; saloni-bar-by-meraki.business.site
- Sesame Asian Cuisine. 9901 NW 41st St., Doral; 305-513-8518; sesamebistro.com
- South Beach Brewing Company. 210 11th St, Miami Beach; 305-397-8456; southbeachbrew.com.
- Sushi by Scratch Restaurants. 3242 Charles St., Miami; sushibyscratchrestaurants.com
- True Food Kitchen. 8888 SW 136th St., Ste. 340A, Miami; 954-585-9933; truefoodkitchen.com
Closings
- The Beverly Hills Cafe
- Cafe Kush
- Della Bowls at the Doral Yard
- Doraku
- Plant at the Sacred Space
- Public Square
- Sasa Cafe Italiano
- Wood Tavern
- Las Rosas
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura Parksquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Balagan - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria - Locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- Eataly - Coming to Miami
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage - Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
- Gekko - David Grutman and Bad Bunny opening a Japanese steakhouse
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sant Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty Donut - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sweet Melody - Ice cream scoop shop coming to Coral Gables
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami