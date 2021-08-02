July 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Bar Lab's Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar finally opened its permanent space in downtown Miami and Don's Five Star Dive Bar opened as a tribute to famous Miamians named "Don."
Jaguar Sun, Wood Tavern, Diplomat Prime, and G.L.O.W. all reopened in July, and Fireman Derek's moved to a larger space just doors from its original Wynwood pie shop.
Lozer Lounge, a beloved bar that featured live music in Pompano Beach, closed its doors over the weekend.
Restaurants to look forward in August include Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat, Oche in South Beach, and Eileen Andrade's Barbakoa.
- BH Burger Bar. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; marriott.com
- Chick'N Jones at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami
- Ciao Bella Natural Wine Bar Pop-Up. 172 NW 24th St., Miami; ciaobellawinebar.com
- Diplomat Prime. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8331; diplomatprime.com
- Don's Five Star Dive Bar. 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com
- Fireman Derek's. 2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; firemandereks.com
- G.L.O.W. 97 NW 25th St., Miami; glowforgood.com
- Jaguar Sun. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com
- Jia. 808 First St., Miami Beach; 786-206-1063; jiamiami.com
- The Joint of Miami. 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com.
- Läderach at Aventura Mall.19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-682-0533; laderach.com
- Le Chick Lounge. 310 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-216-7086; lechickmiami.com
- Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar. 25 SE Second Ave., Miami; margotnaturalwinebar.com
- Milk Bar. Christina Tosi's Famed dessert shop available on most delivery platforms in Miami.
- Night Owl Cookies. 163 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-953-6076; nightowlcookieco.com
- Oakberry at Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-238-7114; oakberry.com
- Shōjō Beer Co. At Unbranded Brewing Co. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; shojo-beer-company.business.site.
- Square Pie City at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; 786-753-5388; squarepiecitymiami.com
- Waterdrop. 540 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; waterdrop.com
- Wood Tavern. 144 NW 23rd St, Miami; pizza-beer-beer-garden.business.site
- Zaka Modern Japanese Cuisine.10832 NW 58 Terr., Doral; 786-855-8888;
zakarestaurant.com
Closings
- Lozer Lounge
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Casa Mariano - Opening soon
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Delilah. Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell.
- Dune. Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm.
- El Vecino. Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge.
- Ella. Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Laurel Brasserie. Michael Beltran opening a brasserie.
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat. Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Maple & Ask. Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Oche - Darts in a pub setting coming to South Beach
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations