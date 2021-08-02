Support Us

July 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August 2, 2021 8:00AM

Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar is now open inside the Ingraham building.
Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar is now open inside the Ingraham building. Photo by Donna Irene
click to enlarge Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar is now open inside the Ingraham building. - PHOTO BY DONNA IRENE
Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar is now open inside the Ingraham building.
Photo by Donna Irene
July was a month of renewal for Miami's restaurant scene, as several beloved restaurants reopened — either after a long COVID-induced hiatus or in completely reimagined spaces.

Bar Lab's Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar finally opened its permanent space in downtown Miami and Don's Five Star Dive Bar opened as a tribute to famous Miamians named "Don."

Jaguar Sun, Wood Tavern, Diplomat Prime, and G.L.O.W. all reopened in July, and Fireman Derek's moved to a larger space just doors from its original Wynwood pie shop.

Lozer Lounge, a beloved bar that featured live music in Pompano Beach, closed its doors over the weekend.

Restaurants to look forward in August include Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat, Oche in South Beach, and Eileen Andrade's Barbakoa.
Jaguar Sun
Jaguar Sun
Photo by Adam Del Giudice
Openings
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Photo courtesy of Lucky Cat
Coming Attractions
  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Casa Mariano - Opening soon
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Delilah. Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell.
  • Dune. Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm.
  • El Vecino. Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge.
  • Ella. Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Laurel Brasserie. Michael Beltran opening a brasserie.
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat. Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Maple & Ask. Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Oche - Darts in a pub setting coming to South Beach
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

