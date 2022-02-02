Support Us

January 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

February 2, 2022 8:00AM

Clam chowder fries at the Katherine, which opened in January 2022.
Photo by Laine Doss
The first month of the new year saw a flurry of activity in the city's culinary scene.

Notable openings included the Katherine by Timon and Marissa Balloo and Kosaka at the Surf Club.

Burger Bob's, an iconic Coral Gables diner, closed after serving patrons for over 50 years.

In February, diners can look forward to the openings of London transplant Sexy Fish and David Grutman's the Key Club.
click to enlarge Kosaka and chef Shinichi Inoue can be found through March inside Miami's Four Seasons Hotel. - PHOTO COURTESY OF KOSAKA
Kosaka and chef Shinichi Inoue can be found through March inside Miami's Four Seasons Hotel.
Photo courtesy of Kosaka
Openings
click to enlarge A view of Burger Bob's from the golf course. - PHOTO BY CARLOS BARBÓN @BARBONWATERCOLORS
A view of Burger Bob's from the golf course.
Photo by Carlos Barbón @barbonwatercolors
Closings
  • Burger Bob's
  • Sottosale
  • Winker's Diner
click to enlarge Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCKY CAT
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Photo courtesy of Lucky Cat
Coming Attractions
  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • All Day - Reopening in Miami
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
  • The Key Club - David Grutman opening a Coconut Grove restaurant
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Smorgasburg - Brooklyn food hall coming to Wynwood
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Opening (very soon?) in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
Laine Doss
