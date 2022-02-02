January 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings included the Katherine by Timon and Marissa Balloo and Kosaka at the Surf Club.
Burger Bob's, an iconic Coral Gables diner, closed after serving patrons for over 50 years.
In February, diners can look forward to the openings of London transplant Sexy Fish and David Grutman's the Key Club.
- Abí María Bar & Refuge. 8860 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-838-4822; barabimaria.com
- Amalia.1900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6800; lennoxmiamibeach.com
- Bagatelle. 1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatelle.com
- Brava. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-468-2365; arshtcenter.org
- Época Brewing.12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; 305-394-5413; epocabrewing.com
- Gilda at Jaguar Sun. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; jaguarsunmia.com
- The Katherine. 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-216-0690; thekatherinerestaurant.com
- King Patty's.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami
- Korner 67. 6769 Main St., Miami Lakes; 305-280-0910; korner67.com
- Kosaka at the Surf Club. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-330-4000; thesurfclub.com
- Mākino Ya Sushi Bar. 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-909-4716; makinosushibar.com
- Meso Beach House 900 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561- 562-6416; mesorestaurants.com
- Moréa. 701 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-306-3064; moreadining.com
- Ocean Social. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-961-6043; edenrochotelmiami.com
- Playa. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; playasobe.com
- Tap 42.11735 Sherry Ln., Miami; 305-279-1846; tap42.com
- Thrōw Social. 29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 800-561-0755; throwsocial.com/delray
- Burger Bob's
- Sottosale
- Winker's Diner
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- All Day - Reopening in Miami
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
- The Key Club - David Grutman opening a Coconut Grove restaurant
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Smorgasburg - Brooklyn food hall coming to Wynwood
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Opening (very soon?) in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations