J. Wakefield Announces Publix Distribution Deal, North Miami Taproom Plans

If your new year's resolution is to drink more beer, Johnathan Wakefield has just made it easier for you to reach your goals.

The founder of J. Wakefield Brewing recently inked a deal that will make his beers available at 40 Publix locations throughout South Florida, from the Keys to Broward.

The beer, which will be distributed through Gold Coast, will be ready for store managers at Publix to begin ordering January 6, which means beer lovers should start seeing them in stores by the end of the second week of the month.

Right now, two of Wakefield's core beers — Hops for Teacher, a 6.5% ABV American IPA; and El Jefe, a 5% ABV Hefeweizen — are set for distribution. He says two other beers — 24th Street Brown and Amber Waves — will follow shortly. The beers will be sold in four-packs and retail for about $12.99 for El JEfe and $13.99 for Hops for Teacher.

Wakefield says that in order to fulfill requests for the beer, he has added four more tanks to his Wynwood brewery. In addition, he has taken over the lease for a facility directly across the street from the Wynwood brewery to use as additional storage space for barrels and a walk-in cooler. Wakefield stresses that all the beer will be made at the brewery, not contracted out. "All the beer will be made by our original brewing team." Wakefield says that he looked into contract brewing some time ago, but didn't feel comfortable letting go of control. "We've now reached the point where we can tackle some volume on our own. We felt is was a good idea to approach Publix and had a meeting." According to Wakefield, the meeting went well, with Publix signing off on;y two days after the discussion.

Wakefield is also starting a conversation with Whole Foods Market about a possible distribution deal.

The brewer is also in the process of looking to purchase a facility in North Miami where he plans on opening a 5,000 barrel production facility and tap room that will also serve food.

Wakefield said that the project, part of North Miami's planned brewery district, won't be open for about 18 months, but he's already got plans in place. "Miami is my home town, but North Miami is really my home town."

The brewer, who chatted over the phone from Asheville, North Carolina, where he's working on a collaboration with Burial Brewing, said that he's happy with the progress his brewery is making organically, yet has no plans of expanding further — or accepting a full or partial buyout.

"We're not looking to make beer just to make beer. My end goal is to produce about 10,000 barrels and not to go anywhere beyond that. That's a lot of beer by anyone's standards."

Wakefield said that he's fielded offers in the past, but enjoys making beer too much to take anyone up on an offer. "I enjoy what I'm doing. I enjoy making craft beer and I'm not ready to retire at 41. I feel comfortable doing what I'm doing every day."

Here's the list of Publix stores where you can find Wakefield beer in the coming weeks (subject to changes/additions):