iLov305 Needs More Pitbull

Pitbull is Miami's own unicorn: a creature in a white suit that magically is conjured up whenever anyone Googles "Miami vacation." The performer opened ilov305, his Miami Beach restaurant, about a month ago.

Located in the very center of Miami Beach cliches, Ocean Drive, ilov305 could have taken Pitbull's image as Mr. 305 and doubled down on it. Hell, it could have tripled down on it.

The possibilities are endless: Pitbull's signature white suits enshrined in glass museum cases. Pitbull sing-alongs. Even an animatronic "Hall of Pitbulls" that come to life with catch phrases like "Dale" and "Mr. 305" would be cool. And the merch opportunities are endless — imagine every single Miami vacationer wearing a "Mr. 305" or "Ms. 305" shirt. It's a gold mine in the making.

Billed as a "Latin steakhouse and nightlife," ilov305 seems to have an identity crisis it doesn't need to have. If you're owned by Mr. 305, you almost have to work hard to not have a strong identity.

The restaurant has all the trappings of any Ocean Drive restaurant: a menu of everything from wings to steak to lobster and giant drinks served in a plastic Voli vodka cooler (a friend pointed out that " ilov " is "Voli" spelled backward. Voli, of course, is owned by Pitbull). There are performers dancing on the bar, a DJ booth, a woman selling cigars on the sidewalk, and the same frozen drink machines you'll find at Wet Willie's or Fat Tuesday's. Though the space was personally designed by Pitbull, I was told, you'll miss the references to the entertainer if you blink.

305 Platter Laine Doss

At a media dinner, each table was presented with a 305 sampler platter ($29) that consisted of a hodgepodge of onion rings, ham and cheese croquetas, chicken wings, lobster empanadas, and mini crab cakes. It's the kind of presentation that would be at home in any tourist trap around the world.

A 305 Burger ($25) topped a Black Angus beef patty with grilled shrimp, bacon, and plantains. Other "Miami" dishes — billed as Armando Perez's favorites — include a ropa vieja ($49), chicken paella ($49), and a seafood paella ($89) that includes lobster, shrimp, and mussels. The sticker shock for these dishes is partly alleviated by the fact they're supposed to serve two to four people, family style.

The best bet at Pitbull's eatery is the eight-ounce skirt steak and fries ($24). The steak was juicy and tender. Other steakhouse offerings include a 14-ounce New York strip ($54), a 16-ounce rib eye ($49), and a 40-ounce tomahawk ($125).

ilov305 also has a large selection of tiki cocktails that rename classic drinks with Pitbullesque names. A Mai Tai is now a Mr. Worldwide Mai Tai; a Sex on the Beach is Sex on South Beach. All fine — but the best thing about a tiki drink is collecting a souvenir mug. Where is the Pitbull mug? Why is there no keepsake ceramic fireball to purchase for an additional 15 bucks? How about sipping from Pitbull's shiny pate immortalized as a tiki god?

Dancer at ilov305 Laine Doss

There are giant cocktails served with flashing lights and giant straws. There's a giant fortune cookie ($18) stuffed with chocolate mousse. There are dancing girls and guys. There are photo ops with pink neon signs that say "Hello gorgeous" (a phrase more suited to Barbra Streisand than Pitbull) and "I love 305 bitch ." What's not present is Pitbull — in person or in spirit. Though there are pictures of the entertainer splattered across the walls, his high energy isn't felt.

ilov305

On the Friday evening I went, the bar filled up with mostly tourists. Two men gawked at the dancers. A bridal shower looking for a good time walked in and walked out. In full disclosure, ilov305 is open until 4 a.m. on weekends and I left around 11 p.m., so it's highly possible the place got livelier as the night wore on.

The first ilov305 opened at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi. From the three Yelp reviews posted, it looks like a spirited casino bar with a Miami flair.

Though the food and drink are in line with any decent Ocean Drive establishment, Pitbull's home town flagship restaurant should be a neon-pink fever dream of fantasy and heat and energy — sorta like the Palace Bar a few doors down.

ilov305. 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-9773; ilov305.com. Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.; Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Saturday from noon to 4 a.m.