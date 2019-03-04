iLov305 Needs More Pitbull

Pitbull is Miami's own unicorn: a creature in a white suit that magically is conjured up whenever anyone Googles "Miami vacation." The performer opened ilov305, his Miami Beach restaurant, about a month ago.
Located in the very center of Miami Beach cliches, Ocean Drive, ilov305 could have taken Pitbull's image as Mr. 305 and doubled down on it. Hell, it could have tripled down on it.
The possibilities are endless: Pitbull's signature white suits enshrined in glass museum cases. Pitbull sing-alongs. Even an animatronic "Hall of Pitbulls" that come to life with
Billed as a "Latin steakhouse and nightlife," ilov305 seems to have an identity crisis it doesn't need to have. If you're owned by Mr. 305, you almost have to work hard to not have a strong identity.
The restaurant has all the trappings of any Ocean Drive restaurant: a menu of everything from wings to steak to lobster and giant drinks served in a plastic Voli vodka cooler (a friend pointed out that "
At a media dinner, each table was presented with a 305 sampler platter ($29) that consisted of a hodgepodge of onion rings, ham and cheese croquetas, chicken wings, lobster empanadas, and mini crab cakes. It's the kind of presentation that would be at home in any tourist trap around the world.
A 305 Burger ($25) topped a Black Angus beef patty with grilled shrimp, bacon, and plantains. Other "Miami" dishes — billed as Armando Perez's favorites — include
The best bet at Pitbull's eatery is the eight-ounce skirt steak and fries ($24). The steak was juicy and tender. Other steakhouse offerings include a 14-ounce New York strip ($54), a 16-ounce
ilov305 also has a large selection of tiki cocktails that rename classic drinks with Pitbullesque names. A Mai Tai is now a Mr. Worldwide Mai Tai; a Sex on the Beach is Sex on South Beach. All fine — but the best thing about a tiki drink is collecting a souvenir mug. Where is the Pitbull mug? Why is there no keepsake ceramic fireball to purchase for an additional 15 bucks? How about sipping from Pitbull's shiny pate immortalized as a tiki god?
There are giant cocktails served with flashing lights and giant straws. There's a giant fortune cookie ($18) stuffed with chocolate mousse. There are dancing girls and guys. There are photo ops with pink neon signs that say "Hello gorgeous" (a phrase more suited to Barbra Streisand than Pitbull) and "I love 305
On the Friday
The first ilov305 opened at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi. From the three Yelp reviews posted, it looks like a spirited casino bar with a Miami flair.
Though the food and drink are in line with any decent Ocean Drive establishment, Pitbull's home town flagship restaurant should be a neon-pink fever dream of fantasy and heat and energy — sorta like the Palace Bar a few doors down.
ilov305. 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-9773; ilov305.com. Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.; Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Saturday from noon to 4 a.m.
