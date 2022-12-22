Support Us

Warm Up This Christmas With a Hot Chocolate Bar the Whole Family Can Enjoy

December 22, 2022 9:00AM

Familystyle Food photo
It looks like Santa is bringing us more than toys this year. He's bringing frosty weather straight from the North Pole just in time for one of the coldest Christmases in years.

Starting tonight, forecasters predict temperatures will plummet as most of the United States prepares for what the National Weather Service calls a “once-in-a-generation type event.” Temperatures could drop to 70 degrees below zero in Wyoming, with "more than 80% of the country, excluding Hawaii and Alaska, forecast to see below-freezing temperatures," according to CNN.

In Miami, we won't see snow or even freezing temperatures, but with a low of 50 degrees forecast for Christmas Eve, it's still time to snuggle in your Christmas pajamas, watch old movies, and wait for Santa with a mug of hot chocolate.

New Times recipe partner Familystyle Food's Karen Tedesco has shared a recipe for hot chocolate, along with some tips on how to set up a hot chocolate bar so everyone can customize their hot chocolate.
  • Double or triple the hot chocolate recipe for a gathering. The hot chocolate can be made up to three days ahead. Gently reheat in a pan over medium-low heat when ready to serve.

  • Set up a hot chocolate station with small cups, spoons, and napkins.

  • Keep the hot chocolate warm for up to two hours using a large thermos or slow cooker.

  • Make a separate batch of hot chocolate with nut milk for any vegan or lactose-intolerant guests.

  • Offer an array of hot chocolate toppings like whipped cream, marshmallows, gummy bears, cherries, and chocolate chips. Flavored syrups are also a great idea.

  • For the adults, have an assortment of liqueurs to jazz up the hot chocolate — Sambuca, Irish cream, brandy, or rum are all great with chocolate.

  • Mix the dry ingredients for the hot chocolate in jars, and give them as gifts to your guests. Attach a tag to the jar with twine, add a candy cane or cinnamon stick and instructions for making the hot chocolate with milk.
Check out our Familystyle Food page for more holiday inspiration and recipes for all seasons of the year.
