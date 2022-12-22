Warm Up This Christmas With a Hot Chocolate Bar the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Starting tonight, forecasters predict temperatures will plummet as most of the United States prepares for what the National Weather Service calls a “once-in-a-generation type event.” Temperatures could drop to 70 degrees below zero in Wyoming, with "more than 80% of the country, excluding Hawaii and Alaska, forecast to see below-freezing temperatures," according to CNN.
In Miami, we won't see snow or even freezing temperatures, but with a low of 50 degrees forecast for Christmas Eve, it's still time to snuggle in your Christmas pajamas, watch old movies, and wait for Santa with a mug of hot chocolate.
New Times recipe partner Familystyle Food's Karen Tedesco has shared a recipe for hot chocolate, along with some tips on how to set up a hot chocolate bar so everyone can customize their hot chocolate.
- Double or triple the hot chocolate recipe for a gathering. The hot chocolate can be made up to three days ahead. Gently reheat in a pan over medium-low heat when ready to serve.
- Set up a hot chocolate station with small cups, spoons, and napkins.
- Keep the hot chocolate warm for up to two hours using a large thermos or slow cooker.
- Make a separate batch of hot chocolate with nut milk for any vegan or lactose-intolerant guests.
- Offer an array of hot chocolate toppings like whipped cream, marshmallows, gummy bears, cherries, and chocolate chips. Flavored syrups are also a great idea.
- For the adults, have an assortment of liqueurs to jazz up the hot chocolate — Sambuca, Irish cream, brandy, or rum are all great with chocolate.
- Mix the dry ingredients for the hot chocolate in jars, and give them as gifts to your guests. Attach a tag to the jar with twine, add a candy cane or cinnamon stick and instructions for making the hot chocolate with milk.