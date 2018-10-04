Here's What You'll Be Eating at Iron Fork Tonight

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami tonight, October 4, with an evening of food from favorite local restaurants and two culinary showdowns.
Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.
For the second year, two student chefs from Johnson & Wales University will compete in the Student Showdown for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence, an award and scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative chefs. Danielle Serret and Ariel "Chico" Pallares will face each other in a cooking competition hosted by WSVN's Belkys Nerey.
The star of the evening is the amazing lineup of restaurants offering their best bites. To help you plan your eating strategy, here's a list of participating eateries and what they'll serve (dishes are subject to change):
General Admission area
- 107 Steak & Bar — squash soup shots, churrasco bites on tater cups, and picanha crostini
- 305 Peruvian — tuna Nikkei tacos, ceviche, and causa
- 601 Miami — spicy salmon tostones and garlic and gochauang chicken wings
- Amelia's 1031 — TBA
- Amour de Miami — French amuses-bouche
- Bagatelle — duck chicharrón and duck liver mousse "bombs"
- Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream — Assorted ice creams
- C3vivh3 Town — ceviche, lomo saltado, and causa
- Diced Foods — chicken bowl
- Doggy Style Miami Hot Dogs — carrot dogs and jerk dogs
- Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar — ceviche and Peruvian causas
- El Rey de las Fritas — frita sliders
- First Watch: The Daytime Cafe — avocado toast and a Morning Meditation superfoods bowl
- Finka Table & Tap — TBA
- Goya Foods — TBA
- Isla Canarias Restaurant — TBA
- K.Ramen.Burger.Beer — ají amarillo ceviche
- Kao Sushi Grill — assorted rolls, steak skewers, gyozas, and chorizo
- Jungle Island Restaurant — hot dogs and a flaming dessert station
- Killer Melts — bacon jam, caramelized onions, melted meunster and chedder cheeses on toasted country bread
- Latin House Grill & MadLove Restaurants — chipotle aioli elote
- Lemoni Cafe — beef meatballs in a marinara sauce
- Los Ranchos — tenderloin beef fajitas served over homestyle gallo pinto
- Mason Eatery — pastrami carpaccio with compressed apple, spicy mustard, and yucca crunch
- Maya's Grill / Carmelo Family Restaurant — TBA
- Meat N Bone — picanha, chorizo, and tenderloin kebabs
- Not Another Organic Brand — 100 percent organic fruit and veggie cold-pressed ice pops
- Philly Grub — Philly cheesesteaks
- Pink Pie — mini pies
- Ra Sushi — TBA
- Rosetta Bakery — TBA
- Silverspot Cinema — tuna tartare wontons and tequeños
- Tapeila — TBA
- Topgolf Miami Gardens Restaurant — Mushi-Mexican sushi
- Toro Toro — roasted lamb belly
- Yarumba — braised goat with sweet plantain mangu
- Zubi Fish House — ceviche, conch fritters, fish sticks, and seafood rice
VIP area
- Bazaar Mar — hamachi cones
- Fi'lia — tableside caesar
- Katsuya Brickell — hamachi jalapeño with onion ponzu and Wagyu beef tartare
- Los Tanitos — empanadas and caramel churros
Iron Fork will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticketholders and include unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.
VIP ticketholders gain entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka. In addition, VIPs have access to all general-admission areas.
Tickets cost $50 for general admission and $90 for VIP at the door.
New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $90 at the door and are available beginning at 5 p.m. Visit newtimesironfork.com.
