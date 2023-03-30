Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

The Kao Group Expands to Hallandale Beach with Argentinian Restaurant Made From Shipping Containers

March 30, 2023 9:00AM

Shipping containers meet art by Falopapas at Kao Bar & Grill.
Shipping containers meet art by Falopapas at Kao Bar & Grill. The Kao Group
The folks at the Kao Group can hardly contain themselves.

In April, the minds behind Kao Sushi & Grill in Coral Gables and J&J Fresh Kitchen in Boca Raton will open the first Kao Bar & Grill at 11 NE First Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

“I was born and raised in Miami and South Florida and, rather serendipitously, we came across this area on First Avenue in Hallandale Beach. We believe the space works perfectly for us and can be the next big thing,” general manager Dylan Burneo tells New Times. “We see this as a creative opportunity in an area that will be home to large art projects and open-minded people.”

Indeed, Kao Bar & Grill will be a creative spot. For starters, its 5,000-square-foot framework is made entirely of shipping containers. Layout-wise, the space will include an alfresco patio with wooden accents and a 14-seat bar. Inside, the main dining room is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. Adding that much more pizzazz are murals by Argentine visual artist Falopapas.

Burneo says the process to bring Kao Bar & Grill to life started just before the pandemic and, with the eight total shipping containers, it has been an exciting puzzle to piece together. On using shipping containers, he says, “there is so much potential and, in many ways, it’s like you’re given a Lego set. There is so much youthful energy involved and it’s been a great facilitator of creativity. Overall, it’s been a great experience.”

As for the opening menu, it’s been crafted as a “harmonious way of introducing Argentinian cuisine to a broader audience.”
click to enlarge
The tablita de picada is coming to Kao Bar & Grill.
The Kao Group
Initial must-tries, according to Burneo, include the shareable tablita de picada with prosciutto, soppressata salami, coppa meat, roasted red peppers, olives, homemade berry jelly, glazed pecans and bread ($28); tango sliders with an Angus patty, cheddar cheese, and homemade aioli on a brioche bun with a side of chimichurri ($15); a grilled beef lomito sandwich ($22); and milanesas, thinly breaded prime veal or chicken filets served with homemade aioli as a sandwich or "al plato" as a main course ($17 to $22).

“With a lot of Argentinian cuisine in the States, you know what you will get — steak, pasta dishes, and chorizo,” says Burneo. “We wanted to bring a twist. And yes, there will be steaks, including a beautiful tomahawk option.”

The spot will be open from Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. A happy hour will be available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Beyond the opening, count on Kao Bar & Grill to diversify its events and offerings.

“I can see the space being prime for live entertainment and for watching sporting events, especially international ones,” says Burneo. “We’ll have shade, sun, and being in such a warm environment will be phenomenal for everyone.”

Kao Bar & Grill. 11 NE First Ave., Hallandale Beach; kaobarandgrill.com. Opening April 2023.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Senior Sound

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation