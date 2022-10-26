Grovetoberfest Returns to Coconut Grove With More Than 100 Beers

Grovetoberfest is commemorating a dozen years in existence and there will be dozens upon dozens of breweries present to help folks celebrate.
After stints at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood and Miami Marine Stadium in recent years, the beer festival returns to its Coconut Grove roots for the 2022 installment. It’s happening on Saturday, November 5 at Regatta Park.
“This has always been one of our flagship events – it’s definitely a crowd and cult favorite,” says Sarah Porter, vice president of Swarm, Inc., the event agency that created the fest and also produces annual spectacles like the Wynwood Life Street Festival and South Florida Seafood Festival. “Count on a number of unique brews that you can’t get elsewhere.”
Billed as “Miami’s original and first craft beer festival,” Grovetoberfest features more than 100 craft beers for attendees to try. General admission tickets cost $49 and cover the 4 to 7 p.m. time span. There are also general admission “plus” tickets available ($59), providing early entry at 3 p.m., as well as a VIP package ($89), which includes entry at 2 p.m., a swag bag, and access to exclusive pours and discounted food.
As of press time, confirmed breweries include a number of local faves like Tripping Animals, Unseen Creatures, Prison Pals, Lost City, Spanish Marie, and Old Deck Beer Co. Coconut Grove-based Barracuda Taphouse and Grill is currently curating the pours for the VIP section.
“Originally, we had up to 10,000 attendees at this event,” says Porter. “This year we’re capping ticket sales at 5,000. So, if tickets run out, they run out. We’re limiting the number of attendees to ensure everyone has the best possible experience. People are after those small batch brews, and we want to ensure they have access to them.”
Complementing the vibe will be yard games, inflatables, live tunes, and food vendors aplenty. On the music front, the Bootleggers will headline and select DJs will performance. As for food, confirmed vendors include the Salty Donut, Tiagos Tacos, and Mr. Serrano. Pink Paloma will also have a special set-up in the VIP section.
To make the most of such a multifaceted shindig, Porter has a few pro tips. She says, “We will have ample shade and a couple of big tents for sure. But still, bring some sunscreen, wear a comfortable hat, and come ready to party.”
Grovetoberfest. 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $49 to $89 via eventbrite.com.