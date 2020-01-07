Greystone's Food and Beverage Concepts Promise Luxury Without the White Gloves

Greystone, one of the iconic art deco hotels in Miami Beach's Collins Park neighborhood, is slated to reopen later this month with a new look and refreshed spaces.

Behind the $70 million renovation is James Vosotas, CEO of Vos Hospitality, a group that also operates the David Whitney building in Detroit. Last year, Vosotas partnered with the B Group, a private investment firm, to incorporate an adjacent building on 20th Street into the original Greystone's footprint to double the boutique hotel's size to 54,000 square feet.

The adults-only property debuted in 1939 with a design by Miami Beach art deco master Henry Hohauser. According to Vosotas, the hotel's historical components were preserved and upgraded to create a "beach-chic" property.

Though kids aren't allowed, feel free to bring your pampered poodle, because Greystone welcomes pooches up to 25 pounds.

The revamped property will offer five food and beverage concepts, along with 91 renovated guest rooms ranging from boutique-style accommodations to suites with private decks and hot tubs.

Aside from taking daily jaunts to the beach, hotel guests should find no need to leave the property, Vosostas says.

"We will bring in an alternative to the area's club scene," says the 38-year-old Detroit native, who has lived in Miami for the past nine years. "We are catering to young-minded professionals with a nontraditional luxury of high-quality without the white glove. Everything has been upgraded cohesively so that locals and guests will have plenty to explore within the property."

The heart of the project are the culinary and late-night beverage concepts, which will be led by Indian-born chef Pawan Pinisetti and run by Sebastian Dumonet, the former director of operations for Joël Robuchon restaurants who was listed in Forbes' "Top 30 under 30" in 2016.

"We're a young, energetic group, and the food and drinking venues are crucial to the brand," Vosotas says. "We feel that we must be part of that fabric of the local community, and we're pricing everything accordingly to make it approachable. We want to create a new dynamic in the area."

With a French-Mediterranean and Japanese menu, the hotel's ground-floor restaurant, Sérêvène, will serve brunch and dinner dishes such as suckling pig carved tableside, rotisserie chicken teriyaki, and avocado-wrapped crab rolls, as well as high tea. Diners will also find Uisce, a lounge with cocktails infused with an array of fresh fruit, flavors, or herbs, open daily from 7 a.m to 2 a.m.

In the hotel's courtyard, Kobo will offer grab-and-go gourmet items and a menu of Japanese crafted sandwiches called "sandos"; options include steak miso soy and red wine reduction, and foie gras with caramelized eel. Kobo will also pour cocktails, nitro-brew coffee, and smoothies.

Greystone's basement will house the Golden Gator, a speakeasy boasting an extensive champagne and cocktail menu and dishes such as caviar push pops and foie gras and pop rocks lollipops. Featuring spot-lit cocktail tables and a custom piano/DJ booth, the venue will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In addition, the hotel's 5,500-square-foot rooftop area will act as a daytime venue offering a food and drink menu, along with music and entertainment around the pool.

Greystone Miami Beach. 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 561-287-5400; greystonemiamibeach.com. Opening late January 2020.