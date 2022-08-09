New York Smoothie Haven Daily Goods Opens in September

Please set aside your typical Floridian groaning of, “oh no, not another New Yorker” for this highly anticipated opening.
Daily Goods, a New York City born-and-bred organic café and juice bar, is expanding outside of its home state for the first time and has Miami in its sights. Its new location inside the Esmé Miami Beach hotel is slated to open by the end of September.
As for how much the company and its founder, JD Methfessel, believe in the concept succeeding locally? Well, Methfessel is moving here himself.
“I’ve always been a fan of Miami,” he tells New Times. “I would always visit when I was younger and, over the past few years, it’s been very exciting to watch the area’s growth, with new hotel projects, restaurants, and concepts opening. We think the health, wellness, and fitness industries are vibrant industries and it will be great to plant flags down there.”
The Miami Beach location will mark Daily Goods’ fifth outpost. The existing four have been neighborhood hotspots for folks on the go in New York City’s Chelsea, Financial District, Tribeca, and Midtown East neighborhoods.
The current menu is comprised of açai bowls, smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices. It was crafted by nutritionist Molly Knauer, with gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and protein-forward options.
Among the fan favorites, according to Methfessel, the number one seller has been the "Antioxidant Brain Booster" smoothie (blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, banana, unsweetened almond milk, and Greek yogurt). For the Miami location, Daily Goods plans to unveil new offerings such as wraps, salads, and bowls as well.
“While there is a lot of competition in the space, it didn’t scare us off,” says Methfessel. “What we’re really focusing on in the first six months and around the launch is partnering with similarly-minded fitness and wellness companies and really taking our brand to the next level. We’ve built out our menu and have done very well in New York and, while there may be similarities to other concepts, we’ve created something that is special here.”
Daily Goods worked with local Jared Robins of Inhouse Commercial to secure its first Miami space. And, by all indications, there may be other local locations to keep an eye out for in the near future.
“We’re aiming to get this spot open in September and hopefully three or four more in the next year or two,” says Methfessel.
Daily Goods.Inside the Esmé Miami Beach, 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. dailygoods.co. Opening September 2022.