Celebrate Galentine's Day in Miami

February 14 marks Valentine's Day: a day filled with flowers, champagne, and the stress of having a "perfect" evening because a greeting card tells you to. This year, why not celebrate your bestie instead?
February 13 marks Galentine's Day: "a day for ladies to celebrate ladies," according to fictional character Leslie Knope, who introduced the nonholiday back in 2010 on an episode of Parks & Recreation. And although the holiday is fictitious, Galentine's Day has become a delightful Valentine's alternative for lovers and singles alike. From complimentary sangria to beer and candy pairings, Miami bars and restaurants are embracing this empowering day. So grab your best gal pals and partake in one (or all) of these Galentine's Day specials.
All events and parties will be held on February 13 with free admission unless otherwise specified.
1 Hotel South Beach. Spend the evening on the roof of the chic 1 Hotel for its Girl Gang fiesta sponsored by Bumble BFF. Enjoy an evening of G.H. Mumm champagne specials and Elyx cocktails with sounds by DJ Yissel.
The fun continues with a custom photo booth and shopping. No RSVP needed. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach.
Atton Brickell Miami. Get your selfie game ready because
Bulla Gastrobar. The Spanish-inspired eatery with locations in Coral Gables and Doral will be offering groups of four or more ladies complimentary sangria pitchers on February 13. 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107. 5335 NW 87th Ave., #C102, Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.
Exit One Taproom. Exit One Taproom, in conjunction with Terrapin and NightLife Brewing, will host a Galentine's night brimming with candy and beer pairings, games, giveaways, and a photo booth from 7 to 10 p.m. 10 NE Third St., Florida City; exitonetaproom.com.
Living Room. Head over to South Beach for cocktails made for two at Living Room's Galentine's party on Tuesday, February 12, from 7-9 p.m. The drink of the evening will be Strawberry Breezing, a fruity concoction blended with grapefruit Ketel One, pineapple, lemon, simple syrup, maraschino, and strawberry wedges ($20). 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaws-w-south-beach/
No. 3 Social. Enjoy a picturesque sunset alongside happy hour cocktails at No. 3 Social. From 5 to 7 p.m., the Wynwood lounge will be offering $7 libations like its popular Rosewater — a crimson tipple composed of pomegranate syrup, lime,
Pisco y Nazca. The Peruvian eatery located in Doral will be offering groups of four or more ladies a complimentary glass of champagne on February 13. Nothing says Galentine's like a free glass of bubbly. 8551 NW 53rd St., #A101, Doral, 786-805-4344; piscoynazca.com/doral.
