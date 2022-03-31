Funky Buddha Brewery and Riverwalk Team Up for Rhythm & Blues Event in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida craft brewery Funky Buddha is partnering with Riverwalk to present an all-new food, music, and beer event in Fort Lauderdale.
Next month, the first-ever Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews is billed as an outdoor hangout featuring live music, free lawn games, food trucks curated by the Burger Beast, and cold brews and hard seltzer from Funky Buddha.
Funky Buddha marketing director John Linn says the idea began as a "game night in the park" wherein people could enjoy festive, large-format lawn games. From there, the concept morphed into a larger event in partnership with the city's Riverwalk, the nonprofit responsible for the beautification of the area parks. The small party grew into an evening that will include live music and food — and plenty of beer.
"We've partnered with Riverwalk on a number of events in the past and reconnected a few months back to talk about how we can do more together as the world starts to open back up," Linn tells New Times. "We wanted to create something very chill, very come-as-you-are, and a way for folks in Fort Lauderdale to get outside and have a good time."
The inaugural Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews will take place in Esplanade Park on Friday, April 15, and will feature live music by Spider Cherry and a food-truck lineup that includes local eats from World Famous Eggroll, Cuban Guys, Tacos el Machine Gon, and Jerk It Cuisine.
Moving forward, Linn says, the goal is to create an ongoing series and, eventually, an established festival.
"Riverwalk does a lot to promote the local community, so we're hopeful the event proceeds can help continue to drive their efforts," he says. "It's a free, fun Friday night in the park. The food, music, and beer will be flowing, and there will be games galore. We hope to see everyone there."
Riverwalk Rhythm & Blues. Friday, April 15 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; funkybuddhabrewery.com. Admission is free.