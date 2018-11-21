 


Food Stores That Are Open Thanksgiving Day 2018
Courtesy of Toro Toro.

Food Stores That Are Open Thanksgiving Day 2018

Laine Doss | November 21, 2018 | 12:11pm
Thanksgiving might be the biggest day for sharing a home cooked meal with family and friends.

With all the pressure to serve the most fantastic spread, you're bound to forget to buy fresh rolls or run out of butter. Though Publix and Trader Joe's are closed on Thanksgiving, there are a host of options where you can stock up on everything from wine and beer to an entire dinner.

The Fresh Market. All locations are open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Purchase a pie for the holiday table  and give back. A portion of proceeds from every pie sold (8-inch pies or larger) during the month of November will go to Feeding America. Every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals to people in need. 2640 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-854-7202 and other locations. thefreshmarket.com.

Presidente Supermarkets. The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit presidentesupermarkets.com for store locations.

Prime Now. Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. The service is available until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Whole Foods Market.  Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. The downtown MIami Whole Foods is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Store hours vary on Thanksgiving day, so check the website for specific location information. 299 SE 3rd Ave., Miami; 305-995-0600 and other locations. wholefoodsmarket.com.

Winn Dixie. All locations are open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. As an early Black Friday deal, the store is awarding extra points for every gift card purchased. Visit winndixie.com for locations throughout Miami.

Zak the Baker. The Wynwood bakery will be open Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to noon for pie pickups and last-minute bread and pastry purchases only (the café will be closed). 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

