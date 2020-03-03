Florida Lychees Are Latest Crop Threatened by Pest Infestation

Researchers, agriculture officials, and growers are asking anyone and everyone with a lychee tree - whether one or several acres of them - to closely monitor for signs of Aceria litchii, known as the lychee erinose mite, after a tree was found infested in a North Miami homeowner's yard earlier this month.

The tiny mites, which originated in Asia, are so small that their chubby sectioned bodies can only be fully seen with an electron microscope. Though this isn't the first time they've appeared in Florida over the last century, they were found again on Lee County's lychee trees in early 2018, prompting the state to enact a quarantine and order the area's growers not to distribute the fruit anywhere in Florida.

"They can fly pretty easily, they can be on your clothes, they can be on your tools, and honeybees can move then around," said Jeff Wasielewski, a tropical fruit expert who works for the University Florida as well as Miami-Dade County.

The mites prefer to latch onto trees' tender new growth and once there build a kind of protective shell that makes them hard to remove or kill. Eventually, small depressions begin to form on the leaves and the mites irritate them to start producing a white fuzz. The mites lay their eggs in that fuzz, and as the tree becomes more and more irritated it starts producing a scrubby, rust-colored veneer. The mites will also attack lychee blossoms and fruit.

The mites are so easily transmitted that Wasielewski said people who find them shouldn't attempt to do any maintenance.

Instead, he encouraged people them to contact the Florida Department of Consumer and Agricultural Affairs at 1-888-397-1517.

At the moment the department is already forming a plan to eradicate the mites.

"We've been strategizing and working on eradication since we first identified the pest in 2018," said Christina Chitta, public information director for the department's division of plant management. "We've successfully eradicated the pest twice in Florida, once in 1957 in Sarasota County and once in 1993 in Miami-Dade County using the methods we're going to use this time: Sulfur miticide and tree trimming."

The concern over the spread of the mites to South Florida is two fold. First, the region is largest lychee producing region in the country with approximately 1,200 acres dedicated to the trees, according to the University of Florida. Second is that lychees are delicious, precious, and beautiful. For those who didn't grow up here, the first bite into a lychee that didn't come out of a can filled with cloying syrup is like communion with Mother Nature. Seeing the translucent white flesh emerge out of a bright red skin is draw dropping, and nothing compared to the juicy, slightly rosy flavor of the fresh fruit. Their allure is compounded by the fact that they're only available for a mere six weeks of each year.

"They're special," said Louise King, whose Royal Grove Farm in the Redlands has about three acres of lychee trees, as well as another acre of sapodilla, mango, and carambola. "It could be an economic loss, but as farmers we love these trees, we care for them."

King first started growing lychees in the early 1990s and enjoyed the benefit that Florida, thanks to its tropical climate, yielded as the leading region lychee producing region ahead of Hawaii and California. They became less lucrative after a series of trade deals in the late 1990s flooded the market with cheaper foreign lychees, yet in her experience she said an acre can produce on average about 8,000 pounds of fruit.

At the moment growers like King, who also heads the Tropical Fruit Growers of South Florida, are waiting for more research from the University of Florida and the state while also encouraging homeowners who might have a lychee tree in their yard to check their tree just as much as if their livelihoods depended on it.

"It might seem to only affect your tree but it could be devastating to the industry," she said. "Thankfully a homeowner with one lychee tree in their yard notices something wrong was paying attention even when there wasn't fruit and they were concerned enough to call Miami-Dade County Agricultural Extension and say something was wrong and because of that this whole alert system is now engaged."