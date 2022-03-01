February 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

New standouts include sexy British import Sexy Fish, Yaniv Cohen's Jaffa in Hallandale, and the return of Regent Cocktail Club and Mandrake.
Luna Park, the Italian-themed food hall in Brickell City Centre, closed this month.
In March, Miami looks forward to two new food halls: Shoma Bazaar and Smorgasburg.
- The Collins Room. 5937 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Bath Club); 786-453-6198; thebathclub.com.
- Delirio. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-7800; viajerohostels.com.
- Editor Pizza. 803 Fifth St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8106; editorpizza.com.
- Jaffa. 701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-391-9430; jaffamiami.com.
- Mandrake. 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com.
- Manjay. 2618 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 786-542-0990; manjayrestaurant.com.
- Mehzcla. 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-257-3660; mehzclasouthbeach.com.
- Mickey Burkes. 1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-748-2025; mickeyburkes.com.
- Pez Loco. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-222-7768; pezlocomiami.com.
- Regent Cocktail Club. 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-975-2550; regentcocktailclub.com.
- Sexy Fish. 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-889-7888; sexyfishmiami.com.
- Ya Mas. 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-306-8388; yamastaverna.com.
