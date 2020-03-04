February 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

For a short month, February had a big impact on Miami's food scene.
Hialeah's first brewery, Unbranded, opened, and entertainment venue/eatery/bar Punch Bowl Social premiered in Wynwood.
The Seven Dials, a beloved English gastropub, closed its doors in February, and Wynwood Marketplace shuttered (with intent to reopen).
On the horizon, the Doral Yard is expected to make its debut this spring.
Openings
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-685-2000; thecelinohotel.com.
- El Bagel. 6910 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-3102; elbagel.miami.
- The Guest Bar & Kitchen. 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami; 786-657-2184; theguestmiami.com.
- Le Jardin Market. 3418 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
- Mr. Baguette. 2601 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-354-0000; mrbmiami.com.
- Mila. 800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; milarestaurant.com.
- Mesanori. 1721 Coral Way. Miami; 786-536-2039
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-549-8997; us.moxies.com.
- Politan Row Miami. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.politanrow.com.
- Punch Bowl Social. 2660 NW Third Ave., Miami; punchbowlsocial.com.
- Riverside. 431 S. Miami Ave., Miami; riverside.miami.
- Unbranded Brewing Company. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com.
- Yuca 105. 1555 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-577-3500; yuca105.com.
Closings
- The Seven Dials
- Wynwood Marketplace (temporarily)
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls February 29
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - Cat café coming to MiMo
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chick-fil-A - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub opening in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef to open Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale Beach
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening location soon.
- Mamey - Niven Patel to open an island-style concept.
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Orno - Niven Patel to open woodfired concept.
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in spring 2020
- Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opens outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
