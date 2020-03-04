February 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chicken and waffles at Punch Bowl Social.

For a short month, February had a big impact on Miami's food scene.

Hialeah's first brewery, Unbranded, opened, and entertainment venue/eatery/bar Punch Bowl Social premiered in Wynwood.

The Seven Dials, a beloved English gastropub, closed its doors in February, and Wynwood Marketplace shuttered (with intent to reopen).

On the horizon, the Doral Yard is expected to make its debut this spring.

Unbranded's team. Photo courtesy of Unbranded Brewing Company

Openings



Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-685-2000; thecelinohotel.com.

El Bagel. 6910 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-3102; elbagel.miami.

The Guest Bar & Kitchen. 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami; 786-657-2184; theguestmiami.com.

Le Jardin Market. 3418 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

Mr. Baguette. 2601 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-354-0000; mrbmiami.com.

Mila. 800 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-706-0744; milarestaurant.com.

Mesanori. 1721 Coral Way. Miami; 786-536-2039

Moxie’s Grill & Bar. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-549-8997; us.moxies.com.

Politan Row Miami. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.politanrow.com.

Punch Bowl Social. 2660 NW Third Ave., Miami; punchbowlsocial.com.

Riverside. 431 S. Miami Ave., Miami; riverside.miami.

Unbranded Brewing Company. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com.

Yuca 105. 1555 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-577-3500; yuca105.com.

The Seven Dials Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Closings



The Seven Dials

Wynwood Marketplace (temporarily)

Shuji Hiyakawa at his 79th Street home. Photo courtesy of Food for Thought Miami

Coming Attractions

