Here's Your Guide to Oktoberfest 2018 and Fall Beer Festivals in Miami

Oktoberfest season is coming. The German festival gives South Floridians a reason to don lederhosen or dirndls and gorge on Märzen and mustard-drenched bratwurst.

This year, about six million international revelers are expected to celebrate the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, which runs September 22 through October 7.

It's a lucrative festival. The Guardian estimates it creates more than a $1 billion economy for that city. Individuals who work at the festival can expect to earn more than 12,000 euros during the 16-day period, according to Abendzeitung, a newspaper in Munich.

Although the festival lasts more than two weeks, beginning in late September and ending in early October, anywhere along the fringes of that period seems to be a legitimate time in South Florida to celebrate. Here are the best Oktoberfest-related events happening between Palm Beach Gardens and Key West.

Miami-Dade



South Florida Craft Beer Run. This 5K will be held at the Tank Brewing Co. Now in its second year, this edition will benefit the nonprofits Sebastian Strong and Nico's Promise. Sebastian Strong raises money and awareness for research to find a cure for childhood cancer. Nico's Promise provides ongoing support to parents, siblings, grandparents, and other family members who have suffered the loss of a loved one at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Awaiting at the end of the race will be a beer festival serving suds from 15 South Florida breweries. Registration fees are $30 through August 31, $35 from September 1 through 14, and $40 on race day. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at 5100 NW 72nd Ave., A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

Concrete Beach Blocktoberfest. Concrete Beach Brewery will pour its Floridafest Octoberfest Märzen with a coconut twist at the fourth-annual Blocktoberfest. Make your own pretzel necklace at a dedicated station, and enjoy polka music by Les Blachut. Win prizes in a stein-hoisting competition, a yodeling contest, a pretzel toss, and a pretzel-eating contest. The Butcher Shop will sell bratwurst and pretzels all night. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305- 796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Coral Gables Oktoberfest. The 24th-annual Coral Gables Oktoberfest will take place in the plaza outside Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. Live acts include Alpin Power featuring Manfred & Alexander, the Hot Java Polka Band, and MC Die Freche Vroni from Cologne. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 27; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, September 28; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 29; and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc. Admission is free.

The Butcher Shop Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest activities at the Butcher Shop will run for three weekends. Expect a DJ and contests such as stein-hoisting and beer-chugging. Food specials include a Bavarian sausage platter ($13) and veal schnitzel ($20). 2 p.m. to midnight September 28 through 30, 2 p.m. to midnight October 5 through 7 and October 12 through 14, at 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com.

Wynwood Octoberfest. The ninth-annual Sam Adams Octoberfest is a three-day celebration offering the beer company's seasonal Oktoberfest brew, live music, and beer games. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 28; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free.

Jungle Island Oktoberfest. From the organizers of the Fritz & Franz Oktoberfest comes this celebration of German tradition at Miami's interactive eco-adventure park. 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, October 4, and Friday, October 5; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 6; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000; jungleisland.com. Admission is free.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden's Oktoberfest. It's a slice of Oktoberfest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Enjoy food, live music, and craft brews. Paid admission includes a sampling glass and unlimited refills. 7 p.m. Friday, October 5, at 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission costs $45.

Oktoberfest at Seminole Theater. The Seminole Theater in Homestead will host its first Oktoberfest. Expect traditional German food and beer, a full bar, art, games, and drinking songs from Germany's Vocaldente. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at 18 N. Krome Ave., Miami; 786-650-2073; seminoletheatre.org. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

German International Parent Association (GIPA) of Miami-Dade County Oktoberfest. GIPA's Oktoberfest unites local schools to celebrate German language and offers all the trappings of the original festival. The fest will feature food, drinks, and musical performances from students. All proceeds support the German-language program at GIPA schools. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at the German American Social Club, 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-552-5123; gascmiami.org.

German American Social Club of Miami Oktoberfest. Miami's German American Social Club will celebrate its 61st Oktoberfest. Traditional German culture, beers, food, live music, and folk dancing will be featured. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 12, and Friday, October 19; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 13, and Saturday, October 20; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 14, and Sunday, October 21, at 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-552-5123; gascmiami.org. Tickets cost $10.

Wynwood Oktoberfest Bar Crawl. Break out your lederhosen, dirndls, and boots for this bar crawl, beginning at Shots Miami. Tickets include five drinks and Oktoberfest swag. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 13, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-988-8332 or 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. Single early general-admission tickets cost $23.16 before October 1 and $28.45 before October 13. Check for group pricing.

Grovetoberfest. Coconut Grove's fall craft beer festival in Peacock Park will present hundreds of breweries, including dozens of locals. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-461-2700; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89 via eventbrite.com.



Wharftoberfest. The Wharf Miami will pay tribute to German traditions transform the riverside into a space for German beer, food trucks, and live polka. The first 1,000 people to arrive (with an RSVP) will receive a free Wharf Miami hat. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

North Miami BrewFest . Presented by Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality, BrewFest will offer more than 120 craft beers, seminars, food trucks, and restaurants. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami; 305-457-0223; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via northmiamibrewfest.com.

Broward

Hollywood Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest is so popular in Hollywood it'll be celebrated three Saturdays this year. Expect Bavarian Schuhplatter performances September 29 and October 27, a Miss Oktoberfest pageant October 13, and traditional food and HB Munchen beer all three weekends. 4 p.m. Saturday, September 29; Saturday, October 13; and Saturday, October 27, at 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; 954-322-6227; germanamericanclubhollywood.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10.

Oktoberfest in the West. Davie's Wunderbar Sports Bar & Grill will host a family-friendly Oktoberfest with imported German beers, food, bands, DJs, games, and giveaways. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 5, and 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, October 6, at 4995 SW 148th Ave., Davie; 954-530-9215; wunderbarsportsbar.com. Tickets cost $25 for unlimited food only and $45 for unlimited food and beer.

Oakland Park Oktoberfest. Oakland Park will celebrate 14 years of Oktoberfest, hosted by Funky Buddha Brewery at Jaco Pastorius Park. There will be German-style beer and food at the Biergarten, amusement rides, craft vendors, Bavarian folk dancing, and live music from Sepp Diepolder: Master Yodeler and the Alpine Express Band. Contests include Central Bark Fort Lauderdale's Dachshund Dash, stein races, beer barrel races, and an apple strudel-eating competition. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 5; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 6; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at Jaco Pastorius Park, 1098 NE 40th Ct., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com. Tickets cost $5.

Laudy Local Brewers Oktoberfest at Birch State Park. Six breweries in Fort Lauderdale have united to throw their own Oktoberfest celebration. The open space of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park will be transformed into the German countryside, with a beer garden , festive decor, and a tented dining area. The menu will include Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, apple strudel, spit-roasted chicken, and two beers from each brewery. There will also be live polka and games. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Birch State Park, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; laudylocalbrewers.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Fort Lauderdale Benevolent Firefighters Association Oktoberfest Homebrew Competition. The festival will present several local brewers, including Maltese Cross Ale Works, K-Love Brewing, L-MO Brews, Fire Service Beer Co., Taylor Made Brewing Co., Black Clover Brewing, Illside Brewing, Pompano Beach Hopaholics , and Tie-Dye Brewing. Food will be provided by Checkers Old Munchen. Proceeds support the Sick and Injured Fund. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at 309 SW 26th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-1532; flfba.com. Tickets cost $20.

Palm Beach

Craft Beer Bash at PGA National Resort & Spa. More than 150 craft beers and ciders will be poured at the Craft Beer Bash at the National Resort & Spa. Food for purchase, live music, vendors, and timed release tastings will be available. There will also be a homebrew competition. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at 400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens; 800-633-9150; pgaresort.com. Tickets cost $39 via eventbrite.com.

German Beerfest Under the Pavilion. The American German Club of the Palm Beaches celebrates Oktoberfest on September 16 with live music, bottomless German and domestic beers, wine, soft drinks, and heaping plates of German food. Music will be performed by Chet, Kamila, and Roland. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 16, at 5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth; 561-966-6464; americangermanclub.org. Tickets cost $6 to $22 via eventbrite.com.

West Palm Beach Brew at the Zoo. At least 25 different local brewers will be pouring more than 60 beers at the West Palm Beach Zoo on September 22. Live music will be performed by Spider Cherry. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-547-9453; palmbeachzoo.org. Tickets cost $15 to $70 via beerfests.com.

Due South Brewing Co. Oktoberfest. Due South Brewing Co. will be hosting a three-day Oktoberfest from September 27 to 29. During that time, there will be German-inspired food served by Savory Eats; special beer releases like Cranberry Hef and Pumpkin Latte; liters of Due South's Oktoberfest Märzen served in half-liter steins. Free entry but an optional $10 fee includes a Due South Oktoberfest stein filled lager. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 27; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, September 28; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 29; at 2900 High Ridge Rd., Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com

St. Gregory's Episcopal Church Oktoberfest. St. Gregory's Episcopal Church is hosting an Oktoberfest evening German food, beer, live music, and games on September 29. There will also be a dachshund race. The first 200 people to purchase tickets on Eventbrite will receive a free beer stein. All money raised benefits the St. Gregory Youth Group. 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-8285; stgregorysepiscopal.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

SFL Hops Oktoberfest West Palm Beach Crawl. SFL Hops presents an Oktoberfest-themed beer crawl on October 6 that includes four venues, including three local breweries, and food and beer along the way. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Ookapow Brewing Co. at 1142 Old Okeechobee Rd., West Palm Beach; 561-619-6188; ookapow.com. Tickets cost $5.50 via eventbrite.com.

The American German Club of the Palm Beaches Oktoberfest. The American German Club is hosting Oktoberfest on two separate weekends, from October 12 to 14 and October 19 to 21. Food, rides, games, live music, beer, and schnapps will be available. Live music includes Echt Bärig and the Heldensteiner . 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 12 and 19; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 and 20; noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 14 and 21; at 5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth; 561-967-6464; americangermanclub.org. Tickets cost $6 to $12 via eventbrite.com.

Construction Association of South Florida (CASF) Oktoberfest. The CASF is holding a night of beer, food, music, and socializing at its Oktoberfest at Biergarten Boca Raton on October 25. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at 309 Via de Palmas, Boca Raton; 954-974-6333; casf.org. Tickets cost $35 via casf.org.

Florida Keys



Oktoberfest in Big Pine Key. The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce will be offering a taste of German delicacies at Summerland Key. The family event will feature arts and crafts from local vendors, a beer garden with Oktoberfest beer and wine, soft drinks, games, food, and a Frisbee-throwing contest. Parking and admission are free. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Summerland Cove located on U.S. Highway 1 between mile markers 25 and 26, Summerland Key; 305-872-2411; fla-keys.com.