E11even’s Rooftop Restaurant Giselle Opens with Global Fare and a Catwalk

Giselle – a collaborative concept from the Restaurant People and Miami nightclub E11even that boasts an Asian-meets-Mediterranean-meets-French menu – is officially open.
“We were looking for a group that could not only match with the identity of E11even but have its own personality as well,” Gino LoPinto, operating partner of E11even, says about the company’s partnership with the Restaurant People. “And we’ve found it right here, where it’s not about ego, but about the best quality and service," he tells New Times.
The Restaurant People is perhaps best known for high-energy Broward endeavors, including YOLO restaurant/lounge on Las Olas Boulevard, waterfront dining destination Boatyard, Tarpon River Brewing, and sushi hotspot Sun Surf Sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach. For Giselle, the space itself is “elegant, sexy, and fun,” in the words of Alan Roth, Miami partner of the Restaurant People.
In a chat with New Times, he says, “so far, during our friends-and-family events, everyone has been in awe. In the middle of our dining space, we have a catwalk, and into the later part of the night, people are using that catwalk. In fact, already, we’ve had Mr. Wonderful [Kevin O’Leary] get up there, as well as Kiki Barth from Real Housewives of Miami. I know Drake is going to get up there one day, too."
Beyond the dining room. which is draped in marble scaffolding, lush greenery, and tables that can seat two to ten people, a highlight is the "Dream Room." Considered the crown jewel of the concept, it is layered in French lace with baroque touches and ceilings loaded with three-dimensional, wood-carved details.
Other components of Giselle include a 14-seat marble bar with a digital art display case showcasing a seductive interpretation of the spot’s namesake by Frank Kelly and the lounge/terrace. With skyline views and black marble tables, a neon mirrored sign proclaims a quote from the enigmatic Giselle – “I’ll be here if, by chance, you’ll be here too.”
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and executive chef at Fort Lauderdale's Dune by Laurent Tourondel.
The menu includes seductively titled sections, including the "Finer Things" (e.g., steak, seafood, champagne, and tequila pairings), "First Glance" (appetizers including bluefin tuna truffle cones, a steak tartare, and Kurobuta pork ribs with a Yakinuka glaze) and "Seaduction, Indulgence, and Desire" (sea and steak offerings, including a flaming Australian Wagyu tomahawk that serves two to four).
"Thus far, the tomahawk has been a favorite... we light it on fire tableside, and it is something," says Roth. "People love a show."
On the cocktail front, E11even's vodka brand appears in a handful of signature items, including the "Head Over Heels," with sparkling rosé, raspberry, and lemongrass. Serving up to three, it's served in a glass stiletto.
The opening of Giselle comes as E11even celebrates its ninth anniversary. On the milestone, LoPinto says, "and now we're entering a decade in Miami, the sexiest city in the world. We were missing the restaurant space... and now we've launched something amazing."
Giselle. 15 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-358-9848; gisellemiami.com. Wednesday through Sunday 6 p.m. to late