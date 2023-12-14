Social 27 Dishes Out Elevated Cuban Fare in Little Havana

The husband-and-wife team behind Little Havana's popular Doce Provisions recently celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant Social 27, an homage to Cuban supper clubs of the 1940s, spotlighting elevated takes on classic Cuban fare with modern techniques and a Miami twist.
"We started Doce Provisions eight years ago in a casual space and a tiny kitchen, and have always dreamed of having a larger venue where we can offer a full experience to our guests," owner and chef Justin Sherrer shares with New Times. "When we came across the venue where Social 27 is now located, right in the heart of Little Havana and with so much indoor and outdoor space, we knew right away that we found the right place to make this dream a reality."
According to Sherrer, the vision behind Social 27 was to honor the Cuban roots of his wife and business partner, Lisetty Llampalla. The spot takes a page from the 1940s supper clubs that provided a full night of entertainment, including cocktail hour, dinner, live music, and nightlife. "We have created a beautiful space with an elevated menu to do just that, and we are excited to bring it to the local community," he explains.
"We wanted to craft a contemporary venue perfect for date nights, offering warm and attentive service and generously portioned food made with top-notch ingredients," Sherrer says. "Our goal was to strike a balance, providing a high-quality experience at a reasonable price to make sure our customers receive great value,"
The menu draws inspiration from classic Cuban cuisine, infusing it with modern techniques and a distinctive Miami flair. Take the seafood croquetas, for instance, blending cod and mahi, topped with smoked trout caviar and yuzu sauce, an inventive twist on a traditional favorite. The vaca frita showcases skirt steak braised in mojo for 24 hours, grilled to a crispy finish, while the whole branzino is elevated with rum butter and mint, accompanied by coconut rice and grilled banana.
During happy hour, available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., the signature drinks are offered for $10. Live entertainment graces the venue nightly, with a trio band serenading guests with Cuban classics on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Looking ahead, Sherrer reveals plans for a rooftop bar overlooking Little Havana and Brickell, completing the venue's vision and adding a vibrant nightlife component. "We're thrilled to welcome the community and friends we've made along the way to the restaurant," he adds.
Social 27. 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-9210; social27miami.com. Wednesday through Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., and Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.