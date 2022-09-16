Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails & Spirits

Discover More Than 100 Spirits at Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails Festival

September 16, 2022 9:00AM

Now in its ninth year, the Craft Spirits 'N Cocktails vibe is always festive.
Now in its ninth year, the Craft Spirits 'N Cocktails vibe is always festive. Courtesy: Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails
Once again, it’s time for a nice sip of everything buzzworthy happening in the spirits realm.

Craft: Spirits ‘n Cocktails, billed as the largest exhibition of spirits and cocktails in Miami, is back for a ninth year. The cocktail-centric, multifaceted tasting experience featuring more than 100 brands takes place on Friday, October 7 at the Cruz Building in Coconut Grove.

By all indications, 2022 is the year of one particular ingredient which, among a wide variety of new and reimagined booze, will be on full display at the expo.

“Right now, we are living through the boom of agave spirits,” says Frank Moreno, founder of the event. “We’re definitely seeing a lot more agave brands, whether they come in the form of tequila or mezcal. We’re also seeing unique liquors from all over the world, whether it’s a rosé gin from South Africa or a cristalino or barrel-aged mezcal. There are a number of things everyone should be excited to taste.”

Once known as “Craft Spirits Fest,” the event’s first iteration happened in 2013. Had COVID not reared its ugly head and forced a 2020 cancellation, this would have been the event’s tenth anniversary. As it has grown, the expo has kept an intimate vibe, capping attendance at 500.

“If you miss out, you miss out,” says Moreno. “We’ve always wanted the experience to be a great one and at that number, we’re perfect. We’ve never had an interest in packing the house beyond what is comfortable.”
click to enlarge
Among more than 100 spirits, Brugal rum will make an appearance at this year's fest.
Courtesy: Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails
Spirits are the main attraction, but happy imbibers will also find hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music, and the undeniable kitschiness of the Cruz Building space, complete with three levels of New Orleans-esque flair, two 40-foot sculpted bars, and a 20-foot mezzanine bar.

Brands like 6 O’Clock gin, 400 Conejos mezcal, Brugal rum, Mitcher’s whiskey, Una vodka and Woodford Reserve bourbon will be scattered throughout the space offering straight-up and infused cocktail concoctions.

According to Moreno, the vibe “puts you in the mood to discover the things you haven’t discovered just yet.” And, as for the method he recommends for strategically navigating this utopia of booze?

“I would start on the third floor. I’m a total contrarian of sociology,” he says with a laugh. “It’s a little quieter up there and you can work your way down. And remember, you don’t have to drink everything that gets handed to you or drink it right away. Stop, let someone educate you about what you’re drinking, and really take it in.”

Craft: Spirits ‘n Cocktails. 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 7 at the Cruz Building – Miami, 3157 Commodore Plz., Miami; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $65 to $100 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Required Eating 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation